Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

fun driving car but parts don't last long jbdonkey , 07/11/2014 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I owned two beetle tdi (2003 and 2005 model). I always bought them used and over 100000 miles on meters. They drive smoothly but the interiors are horrible. The door panels are never good. I have look at least twenty beetles from craigslist posts and the plastic or leather parts are bad. Their sale price is way lower compared to Japanese. Since I drive 200 mile every day in commuting and i really care about the gas millage. so I can live with that. If VW try to earn the market, they should know how to improve this. By the way, the parts are not cheap in this car. Report Abuse

Surprise! I love this car! Diane , 01/09/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car a year ago when it was 2 years old-- never thought of buying a VW but was looking for a diesel & this was the only one available. It's so much bigger and more comfortable than it looks like it would be-- my sister says it's nicer to ride in than my BMW 3 convertible was! And I got 47 MPG on my Christmas trip to Florida this year!!! I'm buying 10 gallons of gas every 10-15 days and commuting 50 miles a day, averaging between 38 and 42 mpg (lower when the AC is on). I know the VWs have some maintenance issues, but I've had no problems so far. It's a really enjoyable car to drive. Report Abuse

Owing a bio bug David in Colorado , 03/13/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased this car used for the diesel engine as I was commuting 720 mile per week in my job. The car handled very well in all kinds of weather like snow and ice. Mileage was right at 40 mpg on the highway. I started mixing my own bio fuel 50/50 oil and diesel and was surprised at how well the car ran. about 10-15% loss in power but for the fuel savings I gained it was well worth it. The TDI engine coupled with the Automatic 6- speed gearbox is like new at 116000 miles. I have owned many newe cars in my lifetime and was a Honda owner before this but Volkswagon TDI performance along with durability and realibality really impressed me. Report Abuse

A Return to Basics magicxtian , 12/03/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After ten years in the world of trucks, I returned to VW, choosing the Beetle, 20+ years from my first such vehicle. This car is incredibly well built and solid considering its' compact size. Its Interior features are on the high end, making the modern day drive quite easy. The gas mileage on the TDI is over two-and-a-half times improved over my guzzling trucks of yore. It handles great in wintery conditions, accelerates like a charm, and is a real pleasure to drive, even for 6+ hour hauls. If you live in cold climates, I'd recommend the cold weather package as heated seats make a world of difference. Summertime begs for the sun/moon roof, a standard on my model. Report Abuse