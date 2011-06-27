Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews
fun driving car but parts don't last long
I owned two beetle tdi (2003 and 2005 model). I always bought them used and over 100000 miles on meters. They drive smoothly but the interiors are horrible. The door panels are never good. I have look at least twenty beetles from craigslist posts and the plastic or leather parts are bad. Their sale price is way lower compared to Japanese. Since I drive 200 mile every day in commuting and i really care about the gas millage. so I can live with that. If VW try to earn the market, they should know how to improve this. By the way, the parts are not cheap in this car.
Surprise! I love this car!
I bought this car a year ago when it was 2 years old-- never thought of buying a VW but was looking for a diesel & this was the only one available. It's so much bigger and more comfortable than it looks like it would be-- my sister says it's nicer to ride in than my BMW 3 convertible was! And I got 47 MPG on my Christmas trip to Florida this year!!! I'm buying 10 gallons of gas every 10-15 days and commuting 50 miles a day, averaging between 38 and 42 mpg (lower when the AC is on). I know the VWs have some maintenance issues, but I've had no problems so far. It's a really enjoyable car to drive.
Owing a bio bug
I purchased this car used for the diesel engine as I was commuting 720 mile per week in my job. The car handled very well in all kinds of weather like snow and ice. Mileage was right at 40 mpg on the highway. I started mixing my own bio fuel 50/50 oil and diesel and was surprised at how well the car ran. about 10-15% loss in power but for the fuel savings I gained it was well worth it. The TDI engine coupled with the Automatic 6- speed gearbox is like new at 116000 miles. I have owned many newe cars in my lifetime and was a Honda owner before this but Volkswagon TDI performance along with durability and realibality really impressed me.
A Return to Basics
After ten years in the world of trucks, I returned to VW, choosing the Beetle, 20+ years from my first such vehicle. This car is incredibly well built and solid considering its' compact size. Its Interior features are on the high end, making the modern day drive quite easy. The gas mileage on the TDI is over two-and-a-half times improved over my guzzling trucks of yore. It handles great in wintery conditions, accelerates like a charm, and is a real pleasure to drive, even for 6+ hour hauls. If you live in cold climates, I'd recommend the cold weather package as heated seats make a world of difference. Summertime begs for the sun/moon roof, a standard on my model.
45 miles to the gallon
I love this car however the trunk lock does not work. The power windows go up and down as they please and the interior clock runs fast, about 5 minutes per month. Other than that a great gas car.
Sponsored cars related to the New Beetle
Related Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner