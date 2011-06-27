Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fabulous beetle
I bought my car used with 12,000 miles on it and have owned it for ten years. I've not really had any problems with it. In the first nine years I owned it the only things I had to replace were brakes, lights because they generally last a year and the driver's side window. I believe the weather in Wisconsin has a dramatic influence on how the windows operate. To release the pressure on the window on my convertible, I use a credit card to break the seal from the frozen ice in the winter. Another thing I've learned to do in the winter is leave the window down a little so when the temp changes the window doesn't get iced over.
Nothing But Headaches!!!!
Bought my car used with 25,000 miles on it and within first year was met with of course the rear window not working issue that looks as though is a "normal" problem with this type of car. So needless to say $1,000 to fix and then front headlights blew out twice within a few months??? Now dealing with transmission "bucking" issues and passenger window not working and convertible roof not working!!!! help!!!!! NEVER AGAIN BUYING A VW...
Why I regret buying the 2005 Volkswagon New Beetle
I made the huge mistake of purchasing a 2005 Volkswagon New Beetle last year. This was a used car meant to be a small retirement gift to myself, and a year later, after 4 visits to the mechanic, $2500.00 dollars in repairs and a looming transmission problem, I am now faced with having to trade this blue nightmare in for a more reliable car. Any smile I had on my face was wiped off by the pure unreliable nature of this vehicle and what this year of driving what I consider the worst vehicle ever made has been to me. I have owned Ford, Dodge, Honda, and never experienced a poorly engineered vehicle until I drove the 2005 VW New Beetle. Heed my review and stay away from these cars.
Run... dont walk and find another car!!
I bought my turbo conv. beetle used in 08 with 39000 miles on it. I starting having problems with the drivers side window not going down within the first year and it just escalated from there. I have since replaced 3 of the 4 windows to the tune of $800 a PIECE! I have just now reached 70k miles and my transmission is shot. It appears this is a very common problem and VW refueses to deal with it or make good on it. I now have over 5k in repairs into this vehicle that is not worth much and my mechanic is saying another 5800k to get it going again. I have loved the look of my car and how fun it is to drive.....BUT, I will Never ever by another VW. what a money pit!!
"Beauty is the beginning of terror!"
I bought the most beautiful 2005 New Beetle convertible ever built. Midnight blue with beige interior. And that's the best thing I can say about the car. Nearly four years and 30,000 miles later and I can only tell you to avoid this product at all costs. If you must, lease it. Engine compartment fire, windows on the passenger side disentgrating on thir own, water pump, brakes, front struts, burned out headlights, check engine lights come on whenever they please, poor gas mileage on 93, convertible roof is moody, plastic and rubber parts fall off in the night to be found on the floor in the morning, interior peels on hot days, locks won't work on cold days, new radio, I can go on,
