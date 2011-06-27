Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews
Bullet Proof!!!!
i purchased my vw 2 years ago with 133,000 miles on it and have had no problems with it ...took it to florida on spring break doing 85 mph all the way made it from indiana on 1 tank getting 52.3 mpg love it:) its got 204,000 on it now bout time for water pump and timing belt replacement just normal wear...i love my car:)
Lov my Bug
I needed a commuter car. I bought my yellow bug used at 100K km. I now have 380K km on it. I replaced the clutch about 40K ago, upgraded to a racing clutch without the double throw. The car has has brakes at the normal interval, had to have have the AC repaired last year after 12 years service. Everything else works great, I hope to get 500K on her, the only issue I have is the running boards are too easy to rot out... but its a cheap fix. Im now looking for another TDI for the wife... BTW I drive it like I stole it and average 53-56 MPG Oh yeah, women seem to like the yellow beast.
Keep it up!
Follow Volkswagen maintenance instructiions to the letter and have the dealer do it. Do this and the car will run forever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid, zippy, reliable, 48mpg(70%hwy) -54mpg(95%hwy) stock!
I bought my 2000 Beetle tdi in 10/11 with 110k. It is now 12/12 and after getting a job as a courier recently, I have put about 40k miles on it. Zero break downs. Since I've owned it; 1. had to replace starter 2. AC compressor failed 3. Cruise control failed 4. stock speakers all blown (I listen to jazz & NPR so lil disappointing) 5. original shocks/struts really wearing out... Not perfect but damn good where it counts. The interior panels and dash are cheap and look awful but the seats are comfy. I sit in it 6hrs a day now & am very pleased with the lumbar support. Eng hums @ 70-80 and through rolling hills of Pittsburgh, I got 48mpg b4 w/ a 24mi trip to work now 50+ nearly all hwy.
Awesome bug!
This is an awesome car. Yes it has it'smoments, like trying to figure out the additive ratio for the diesel in the winter. Once that was done--that was all that was needed. As for being economical--well I get 550-700 miles on a tank of fuel. I have nothing else to say!
Sponsored cars related to the New Beetle
Related Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner