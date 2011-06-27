Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

Bullet Proof!!!! 2000vw , 04/09/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful i purchased my vw 2 years ago with 133,000 miles on it and have had no problems with it ...took it to florida on spring break doing 85 mph all the way made it from indiana on 1 tank getting 52.3 mpg love it:) its got 204,000 on it now bout time for water pump and timing belt replacement just normal wear...i love my car:) Report Abuse

Lov my Bug gank , 07/07/2013 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I needed a commuter car. I bought my yellow bug used at 100K km. I now have 380K km on it. I replaced the clutch about 40K ago, upgraded to a racing clutch without the double throw. The car has has brakes at the normal interval, had to have have the AC repaired last year after 12 years service. Everything else works great, I hope to get 500K on her, the only issue I have is the running boards are too easy to rot out... but its a cheap fix. Im now looking for another TDI for the wife... BTW I drive it like I stole it and average 53-56 MPG Oh yeah, women seem to like the yellow beast.

Keep it up! Newton Burch , 02/19/2018 GLS TDi 2dr Hatchback 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Follow Volkswagen maintenance instructiions to the letter and have the dealer do it. Do this and the car will run forever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Solid, zippy, reliable, 48mpg(70%hwy) -54mpg(95%hwy) stock! genegenre , 12/16/2012 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Beetle tdi in 10/11 with 110k. It is now 12/12 and after getting a job as a courier recently, I have put about 40k miles on it. Zero break downs. Since I've owned it; 1. had to replace starter 2. AC compressor failed 3. Cruise control failed 4. stock speakers all blown (I listen to jazz & NPR so lil disappointing) 5. original shocks/struts really wearing out... Not perfect but damn good where it counts. The interior panels and dash are cheap and look awful but the seats are comfy. I sit in it 6hrs a day now & am very pleased with the lumbar support. Eng hums @ 70-80 and through rolling hills of Pittsburgh, I got 48mpg b4 w/ a 24mi trip to work now 50+ nearly all hwy.