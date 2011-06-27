  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX60 PURE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,864$32,353$34,198
Clean$30,319$31,779$33,579
Average$29,230$30,630$32,341
Rough$28,140$29,480$31,103
2019 INFINITI QX60 LUXE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,493$33,840$36,737
Clean$30,937$33,239$36,072
Average$29,825$32,037$34,742
Rough$28,713$30,835$33,413
2019 INFINITI QX60 PURE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,140$32,816$34,890
Clean$30,590$32,233$34,259
Average$29,491$31,067$32,996
Rough$28,391$29,902$31,733
2019 INFINITI QX60 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,550$35,510$37,934
Clean$32,957$34,879$37,248
Average$31,773$33,618$35,875
Rough$30,588$32,356$34,502
2019 INFINITI QX60 LUXE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,860$33,710$35,996
Clean$31,297$33,111$35,345
Average$30,172$31,913$34,042
Rough$29,047$30,716$32,740
2019 INFINITI QX60 LUXE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,630$34,396$36,580
Clean$32,054$33,785$35,918
Average$30,902$32,563$34,594
Rough$29,750$31,341$33,271
2019 INFINITI QX60 PURE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,268$32,018$34,182
Clean$29,734$31,449$33,564
Average$28,665$30,312$32,327
Rough$27,596$29,175$31,090
2019 INFINITI QX60 PURE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,050$31,689$33,717
Clean$29,520$31,126$33,107
Average$28,459$30,000$31,887
Rough$27,397$28,875$30,667
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 INFINITI QX60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI QX60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,957 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,879 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI QX60 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI QX60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,957 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,879 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 INFINITI QX60, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI QX60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,957 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,879 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 INFINITI QX60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 INFINITI QX60 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 INFINITI QX60 ranges from $30,588 to $37,934, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 INFINITI QX60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.