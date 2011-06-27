Estimated values
2015 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,597
|$12,082
|$14,514
|Clean
|$9,325
|$11,730
|$14,070
|Average
|$8,780
|$11,025
|$13,181
|Rough
|$8,236
|$10,319
|$12,293
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,910
|$10,062
|$12,168
|Clean
|$7,686
|$9,769
|$11,796
|Average
|$7,237
|$9,182
|$11,051
|Rough
|$6,788
|$8,594
|$10,306
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,629
|$13,877
|$16,083
|Clean
|$11,299
|$13,472
|$15,591
|Average
|$10,639
|$12,662
|$14,606
|Rough
|$9,979
|$11,852
|$13,621
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,113
|$12,683
|$15,199
|Clean
|$9,826
|$12,313
|$14,733
|Average
|$9,252
|$11,573
|$13,803
|Rough
|$8,678
|$10,832
|$12,872
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,545
|$10,786
|$12,981
|Clean
|$8,303
|$10,472
|$12,584
|Average
|$7,818
|$9,842
|$11,789
|Rough
|$7,333
|$9,213
|$10,994
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,234
|$12,711
|$15,137
|Clean
|$9,944
|$12,340
|$14,674
|Average
|$9,363
|$11,598
|$13,747
|Rough
|$8,782
|$10,857
|$12,820