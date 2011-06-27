Estimated values
2009 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,017
|$2,880
|$3,414
|Clean
|$1,897
|$2,704
|$3,196
|Average
|$1,657
|$2,352
|$2,761
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,000
|$2,326
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,646
|$3,974
|$4,792
|Clean
|$2,489
|$3,731
|$4,487
|Average
|$2,174
|$3,245
|$3,876
|Rough
|$1,859
|$2,759
|$3,265
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,561
|$3,883
|$4,697
|Clean
|$2,408
|$3,645
|$4,397
|Average
|$2,104
|$3,171
|$3,798
|Rough
|$1,799
|$2,696
|$3,200
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,456
|$3,755
|$4,553
|Clean
|$2,310
|$3,525
|$4,263
|Average
|$2,017
|$3,066
|$3,682
|Rough
|$1,725
|$2,607
|$3,102
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,877
|$4,356
|$5,266
|Clean
|$2,706
|$4,089
|$4,931
|Average
|$2,363
|$3,557
|$4,259
|Rough
|$2,021
|$3,024
|$3,588
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,081
|$4,640
|$5,600
|Clean
|$2,898
|$4,356
|$5,243
|Average
|$2,531
|$3,789
|$4,529
|Rough
|$2,164
|$3,221
|$3,815
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,424
|$3,482
|$4,136
|Clean
|$2,280
|$3,269
|$3,872
|Average
|$1,991
|$2,843
|$3,345
|Rough
|$1,703
|$2,418
|$2,817