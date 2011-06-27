Estimated values
2006 Kia Optima New EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,795
|$2,986
|$3,622
|Clean
|$1,606
|$2,675
|$3,249
|Average
|$1,230
|$2,055
|$2,501
|Rough
|$854
|$1,435
|$1,753
2006 Kia Optima New LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,118
|$2,806
|$3,173
|Clean
|$1,896
|$2,515
|$2,846
|Average
|$1,452
|$1,932
|$2,190
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,349
|$1,535
2006 Kia Optima New LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,585
|$3,148
|Clean
|$1,369
|$2,316
|$2,823
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,779
|$2,173
|Rough
|$728
|$1,242
|$1,523
2006 Kia Optima New EX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,831
|$3,099
|$3,776
|Clean
|$1,639
|$2,777
|$3,387
|Average
|$1,255
|$2,133
|$2,607
|Rough
|$871
|$1,489
|$1,827
2006 Kia Optima LX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$2,521
|$2,914
|Clean
|$1,599
|$2,259
|$2,613
|Average
|$1,224
|$1,736
|$2,011
|Rough
|$850
|$1,212
|$1,410
2006 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$3,149
|$3,675
|Clean
|$1,938
|$2,822
|$3,295
|Average
|$1,484
|$2,167
|$2,537
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,513
|$1,778
2006 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,926
|$2,838
|$3,323
|Clean
|$1,724
|$2,543
|$2,980
|Average
|$1,320
|$1,953
|$2,294
|Rough
|$917
|$1,364
|$1,608
2006 Kia Optima New LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,937
|$3,349
|$4,103
|Clean
|$1,734
|$3,001
|$3,679
|Average
|$1,328
|$2,305
|$2,832
|Rough
|$922
|$1,610
|$1,985
2006 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,713
|$2,475
|$2,881
|Clean
|$1,534
|$2,218
|$2,584
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,704
|$1,989
|Rough
|$815
|$1,190
|$1,394
2006 Kia Optima EX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,194
|$3,225
|$3,775
|Clean
|$1,964
|$2,890
|$3,385
|Average
|$1,504
|$2,220
|$2,606
|Rough
|$1,044
|$1,550
|$1,827