Estimated values
2019 Kia Rio S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,692
|$11,556
|$13,886
|Clean
|$9,516
|$11,350
|$13,626
|Average
|$9,165
|$10,937
|$13,105
|Rough
|$8,813
|$10,524
|$12,584
Estimated values
2019 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,971
|$10,510
|$12,440
|Clean
|$8,808
|$10,323
|$12,206
|Average
|$8,483
|$9,947
|$11,740
|Rough
|$8,157
|$9,572
|$11,273
Estimated values
2019 Kia Rio S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,512
|$11,184
|$13,279
|Clean
|$9,339
|$10,985
|$13,030
|Average
|$8,994
|$10,585
|$12,532
|Rough
|$8,649
|$10,186
|$12,033