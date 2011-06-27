Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car
I bought my 94 GLX VR6 in September of 2003 with 103,000 miles on it. The car was purchased in good condition, I had to do regular 10 year expected maintenence on it but nothing out of the ordinary (repacked wheel berrings, tune up, accessory belt, fixed a tiny coolent leak, valve cover gasket, and motor mount) the car runs great and performs excellently. (My model was made in Germany, not Mexico)
My Beloved Jetta, will be missed :(
I bought my first car which was My Beloved Jetta in 2007. I really enjoyed that car so much that I was going to hook it up with some nice stuff. It was used so I knew what I was getting. It was green, 5 speed manual, sunroof, am/fm cassette radio, what I wanted for a first car. I had to sell it because it failed inspection for emissions, sunroof leaked, gotten into a couple of fender benders :(. I miss that car. I drive a Chevy HHR now, still miss the Jetta.
Great engine
I bought this car back in 2004 with 185,000 for $250. It needed timing belt, tune up (park pugs, wires, dist. Cap, belts and filters, rear shocks and brakes). The car looked in good shape no rust, interior was perfect, & the privious owner had just replaced the the muffler & tires. A close friend happens to be a master VW mechanic so all parts and labor only cost me $750. For $1000 dollars I figured the car could laet another 2 years. To my surprise it ran very good, fast, economic, & fun to drive. After 5 years I put more $$ into it: new starter, radiator, rotors & pads, muffler, & master cylinder ($880 parts & labor). It still running strong today 23, ooo miles. Oil change done every 3,000 miles
I'll miss my Dub!
Purchased in 1996. Over 170000 miles and still ran strong. I put all but 43000mi. Owned for 13 years. Seats very comfortable. Used to Auto Cross and even beat a few Vettes! Good stereo, enough room in the back seats for adults on a hour trip or so, ran it hard and on long trips and only the usual repairs.
Little Black Money Pit
This was my dream car. It was my first car and despite everything, I still love it, but will not buy another VW. It seems like everything has gone wrong with this car. The computer was installed wrong when the car was built and never worked, this makes it hard to find a mechanic to work on the various problems it has. The distributor went and was replaced, replaced the fuel pump, the ignition switch, both oil pressure sensors, A/C compressor doesn't work, most of the hoses were replaced due to cracking and leaking, the sun roof won't open and also leaks, the seat adjustment knob covers fell off, the handle to the glove box broke and won't open, now the oil pump.
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta
Related Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner