Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Jetta
4.6
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good reliable car

Yes-Jessica, 04/20/2002
Hi VW owners, I've had my Jetta for 12 years now. It has almost 150,000 miles on it and I've never had any problem with it. Very cheap on maintenance costs. Had to replace the air conditioner on it about 4 years ago and muffler & tires. Its been a very reliable car and now I'm going to get another VW. Moving up to the Passat!

Ultimate commuter

tuck, 06/11/2009
I bought mine with 130k on the clock and I now have 180k. I have driven the snot out of this car and it just keeps coming back for more. I redline it, corner it hard, shift hard, brake hard, etc. and it loves it. The Recaro seats are great, the motor's powerband is fun and it is quite economical despite the way that I drive it. A/C has not worked since I bought it. Heater core also went out. Headliner sagged so I cut it out. I average 26 - 29 mpg (calculated by hand). The MFA registers 32 mpg.

They don't make 'em like they used to...

JettaLover4Ever, 10/17/2004
My '90 Jetta has been a great, great car, plain and simple. Built in Germany when that still meant something good, it's lasted me 5 happy years, from 140K thru 180K miles and STILL going strong - can't bear the thought of parting with it soon. It's let me down only twice - once the fuel pump broke, the other the alternator. Fantastic sporty handling, fun to drive, peppy 1.8 motor, great fuel economy, that trademark giant trunk, solid build quality and real character - not to mention mechanics straight- forward enough that I can work on it myself when maintenance is needed. This is a true driver's car - if you can find one to buy, it's highly recommended.

Volkswagon: Driver unwanted!

Rayanne, 03/28/2002
Hi guys, I bought my Jetta-my third vehicle and being young I cannot believe the ammount of repaif work this car needs. It literally falls apart on a weekly basis! my father has put 3 grand into this car and he should have just bought me something that doesn't fall apart!

Excellent value for the dollar

VW for Life, 10/29/2002
My 90 Jetta has 163,000 miles on it and runs like new! This car has given back many times over what I paid for it.. It still has the original clutch, and I've only had to replace minor things: All four door handles at one time or another, brakes, tires, the usual. Preventive maintenance goes a long way with these cars. The A/C stopped working long ago. The 90 Jetta is one of the last years these cars were built in Germany, and the quality shows. You take care of this car and will not let you down. In closing, the 1990 Jetta is a fantastic car and I recommend it highly.

