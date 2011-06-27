Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Consumer Reviews
Great Car!
If there is a 'have it all' car on the market this is it. -Over 40mpg -32cuft of storage (seats in place!) -Available with manual or DSG -tow over 2k lbs Interior design is fantastic, night driving is a pleasure, dash is very pleasant to look at with the white lights black backdrop. Insurance rates are lower on this car then any hybrids ($200 a yr less then a Prius for me), more then pays for the extra cost of diesel. The navigation system is so-so, but I knew that when I bought it from the test drive. The only reason I still went with the top end nav package is because of the KEYSS system, never need to take the keys out of my pocket is sweet.
Great wagon
It is as other reviewers say, the car is a pleasure to drive. Road handling and braking feel very good. The interior details have good fitment and visual appeal. Controls are simple and uncluttered. Another reviewer says he chose the top end with Nav (which is actually a step down on radio/entertainment features, be aware of that) somewhat because it is combined with keyless entry/start, and I was motivated that way as well. Diesel MPG exceeds expectations. Note: stowing rear seat cushions to get a flat cargo space has a feeling of flimsiness about it, and required removal of rear headrests for this operation is a very inconvenient procedure.
WOW! Very Impressive Vehicle.
I purchased my JSW TDI last October (2013 model) and now have 16,000 miles on it. First diesel and first VW owned. Build quality and reliability thus far has been impeccable. Not a single rattle. There is also a distinct solidness to everything...the sound of the doors when shut, the firmness of all switches/ buttons and so on. Everything has the feel/ quality of a much higher priced European vehicle. Room? I cross-shopped against small to medium sized SUV's and other wagons (Subaru, Acura, Prius V) and the JSW offers more useable cargo space than any of the rivals, all while offering drive-ability and road feel not too far off from a sports car.
Update on my May 2013 review
Updating my May 2013 review Great seats for long drives. Excellent lumbar support. I'd like full power seats, but at least the power seat back adjustment is a great idea. Mileage: Great. Recent trip: Palm Springs to Oakland: 35.5 mpg. Marin to Ventura counties: 37.5 Ventura to Palm Springs: 39.5 This is not the TDI, so although I'd love the additional power of the turbo, the excellent mileage has compensated for the 2.5. Bluetooth works well, although I did have to have the dealer pair my phone to it. They were happy to do it and I have to say that VW service has been excellent from VW of Palm Springs.
Glad to be back in a Jetta
There was one manual S available in all of Southern California when I was in the market. While I loved the response of the TD, I just couldn't justify the additional $5-10K. Plus, I live in the desert, so I really don't have any desire for a sunroof. This car replaces a 2009 Subaru Forester, a reliable yet gas guzzling AWD, with no power & awful seats. I don't regret not spending the extra $ for the diesel because I'm consistently getting 33-35 mpg/hwy, 26-28mpg/city. I drive 60/40 hwy/city. After 5 months, with 5K miles, I'm thoroughly enjoying this car. Though this is as basic a Sportwagen as one could probably find, I got a lot of car for a very reasonable price.
