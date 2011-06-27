Vehicle overview

We moaned a bit when the Jetta sedan was redesigned a couple years ago. In Volkswagen's quest for increased market share, it revised the new Jetta sedan to have wider appeal. The good thing about that was a reduced price, though we weren't so thrilled about the car's lower-quality interior and less sophisticated suspension. Fortunately the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen is still closely related to the older Jetta, so it has avoided the pernicious influence of the bean counters.

The Jetta Sportwagen retains the last-generation Jetta's best qualities, including a more upscale interior with better materials and little things like height-adjustable armrests and rear-seat air vents. And with its impressively sized cargo area -- larger than those found in some small crossover SUVs like the Chevy Equinox or even Volkswagen's Tiguan -- the Jetta Sportwagen makes a legitimate alternative to high-riding, car-based crossovers.

Not that there's anything wrong with crossovers, of course. But the real difference with the Sportwagen is the driving experience. The Sportwagen handles more securely, has a refined ride quality and is reasonably quick thanks to a choice of either a 2.5-liter gasoline or turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel engine. Our choice is the TDI diesel, as its hybrid-like EPA fuel economy of up to 42 mpg on the highway makes it a great choice for drivers with long commutes or those who take frequent road trips.

Small, sporty wagons are a rarity these days. You'll pay thousands more just to get a larger premium wagon from Acura, Audi or BMW. The Subaru Outback might be worth a look; it's comparably priced, roomier, more rugged and has all-wheel drive, but its fuel economy isn't nearly as good as the TDI's. For that you'd have to look to the Toyota Prius V or Ford C-Max Hybrid to get the same kind of fuel economy as the Sportwagen TDI. Even then, the Prius isn't as enjoyable to drive and the C-Max comes up short on cargo space.

With plenty of room, the TDI's impressive fuel economy and the last vestiges of the old Jetta's charms, the Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen really is in a class by itself.