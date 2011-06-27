  1. Home
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Cavernous cargo space
  • very good fuel economy with TDI
  • upscale cabin
  • comfortable seats, refined ride.
  • TDI's premium price
  • sluggish throttle response with automatic.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its versatility, cargo capacity and available diesel engine, the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen is in a class of its own and makes a great alternative to SUVs and crossovers.

Vehicle overview

We moaned a bit when the Jetta sedan was redesigned a couple years ago. In Volkswagen's quest for increased market share, it revised the new Jetta sedan to have wider appeal. The good thing about that was a reduced price, though we weren't so thrilled about the car's lower-quality interior and less sophisticated suspension. Fortunately the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen is still closely related to the older Jetta, so it has avoided the pernicious influence of the bean counters.

The Jetta Sportwagen retains the last-generation Jetta's best qualities, including a more upscale interior with better materials and little things like height-adjustable armrests and rear-seat air vents. And with its impressively sized cargo area -- larger than those found in some small crossover SUVs like the Chevy Equinox or even Volkswagen's Tiguan -- the Jetta Sportwagen makes a legitimate alternative to high-riding, car-based crossovers.

Not that there's anything wrong with crossovers, of course. But the real difference with the Sportwagen is the driving experience. The Sportwagen handles more securely, has a refined ride quality and is reasonably quick thanks to a choice of either a 2.5-liter gasoline or turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel engine. Our choice is the TDI diesel, as its hybrid-like EPA fuel economy of up to 42 mpg on the highway makes it a great choice for drivers with long commutes or those who take frequent road trips.

Small, sporty wagons are a rarity these days. You'll pay thousands more just to get a larger premium wagon from Acura, Audi or BMW. The Subaru Outback might be worth a look; it's comparably priced, roomier, more rugged and has all-wheel drive, but its fuel economy isn't nearly as good as the TDI's. For that you'd have to look to the Toyota Prius V or Ford C-Max Hybrid to get the same kind of fuel economy as the Sportwagen TDI. Even then, the Prius isn't as enjoyable to drive and the C-Max comes up short on cargo space.

With plenty of room, the TDI's impressive fuel economy and the last vestiges of the old Jetta's charms, the Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen really is in a class by itself.

2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen models

The 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen is a five-passenger wagon offered in S, SE and TDI trim levels. The Jetta sedan and related Golf hatchback are reviewed separately.

The entry-level S model comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, keyless entry, heated mirrors, heated windshield-washer nozzles, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, heated front seats with a power-adjustable backrest, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, an adjustable front armrest, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat with center pass-through, a trip computer, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SE and TDI add 16-inch alloy wheels (optional on the S), convincing "leatherette" vinyl upholstery, upgraded gauges and a 10-speaker audio system with a touchscreen interface, satellite radio, HD radio and an iPod interface. Both the SE and TDI offer an optional panoramic sunroof and 17-inch alloy wheel package, while the TDI can also add a navigation system and keyless ignition/entry to that package.

2013 Highlights

Other than a minor shuffling of features among trim levels, the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive VW Jetta Sportwagen S and SE are powered by a 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the S, while a six-speed automatic is optional on the S and standard on the SE. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 24 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with the manual transmission and 24/31/26 with the automatic.

The Sportwagen TDI is powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel good for 140 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automated manual transmission known as DSG is available as an option. The latter features a Sport mode that quickens shifts and performance. Fuel economy is an impressive 30 mpg city/42 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined with the manual transmission and 29/39/33 with the automatic. In Edmunds performance testing, a Sportwagen TDI with the DSG automated manual went from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds.

Safety

The 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, a Sportwagen TDI with 16-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, about 5 feet longer than average for this class of vehicle.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Sportwagen received the top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

You won't mistake the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen for a sport sedan. Although the steering feels precise and predictable, the Sportwagen's suspension exhibits too much body roll to allow any truly spirited corner-to-corner driving. But that's OK; you don't buy the Sportwagen to go fast. All things being equal, we'll take the wagon's lower center of gravity and improved handling over a taller crossover any day.

For everyday driving, the Jetta Sportwagen offers a comfortable ride and a relatively quiet interior. The 2.5-liter engine isn't the smoothest nor richest-sounding in its class, but it's got enough power to deal with the heavier loads a Sportwagen might typically take on. One caveat: We've noticed an annoying, delayed throttle response when this engine is paired with the six-speed automatic.

TDI diesel models offer impressive fuel economy and range -- 500 miles on a single tank isn't uncommon -- but the diesel powertrain does generate a little more noise and vibration than the 2.5-liter engine. We still think the TDI is the best choice thanks to snappier acceleration, useful torque (for passing on the highway or easily ascending a mountain pass) and outstanding fuel economy.

Interior

Unlike the Jetta sedan, the Sportwagen still offers top-quality interior materials, soft-touch surfaces and the little details like an adjustable center console with rear air vents that make the car feel a cut above the typical small wagon. Even the premium-vinyl "leatherette" upholstery in SE and TDI models looks and feels better than its name implies.

But aside from a more premium feel, the Sportwagen hits its stride with voluminous passenger and cargo room, especially for front seat passengers. Rear-seat passengers have a tighter squeeze, but not objectionably so. The trade-off results in nearly 33 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up and a useful 67 cubes with the rear seats folded.

The cabin also gets high marks for user-friendliness. Operating audio and climate controls is a straightforward matter, and we especially like the clean, uncluttered optional touchscreen audio interface. The optional navigation system is also pretty easy, but does lack some functionality due to its smallish screen.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car!
di96,01/01/2013
If there is a 'have it all' car on the market this is it. -Over 40mpg -32cuft of storage (seats in place!) -Available with manual or DSG -tow over 2k lbs Interior design is fantastic, night driving is a pleasure, dash is very pleasant to look at with the white lights black backdrop. Insurance rates are lower on this car then any hybrids ($200 a yr less then a Prius for me), more then pays for the extra cost of diesel. The navigation system is so-so, but I knew that when I bought it from the test drive. The only reason I still went with the top end nav package is because of the KEYSS system, never need to take the keys out of my pocket is sweet.
Great wagon
aitkenhead,06/27/2014
TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
It is as other reviewers say, the car is a pleasure to drive. Road handling and braking feel very good. The interior details have good fitment and visual appeal. Controls are simple and uncluttered. Another reviewer says he chose the top end with Nav (which is actually a step down on radio/entertainment features, be aware of that) somewhat because it is combined with keyless entry/start, and I was motivated that way as well. Diesel MPG exceeds expectations. Note: stowing rear seat cushions to get a flat cargo space has a feeling of flimsiness about it, and required removal of rear headrests for this operation is a very inconvenient procedure.
WOW! Very Impressive Vehicle.
thamid,09/09/2013
I purchased my JSW TDI last October (2013 model) and now have 16,000 miles on it. First diesel and first VW owned. Build quality and reliability thus far has been impeccable. Not a single rattle. There is also a distinct solidness to everything...the sound of the doors when shut, the firmness of all switches/ buttons and so on. Everything has the feel/ quality of a much higher priced European vehicle. Room? I cross-shopped against small to medium sized SUV's and other wagons (Subaru, Acura, Prius V) and the JSW offers more useable cargo space than any of the rivals, all while offering drive-ability and road feel not too far off from a sports car.
Update on my May 2013 review
desertguy51,03/25/2014
Updating my May 2013 review Great seats for long drives. Excellent lumbar support. I'd like full power seats, but at least the power seat back adjustment is a great idea. Mileage: Great. Recent trip: Palm Springs to Oakland: 35.5 mpg. Marin to Ventura counties: 37.5 Ventura to Palm Springs: 39.5 This is not the TDI, so although I'd love the additional power of the turbo, the excellent mileage has compensated for the 2.5. Bluetooth works well, although I did have to have the dealer pair my phone to it. They were happy to do it and I have to say that VW service has been excellent from VW of Palm Springs.
See all 17 reviews of the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Diesel
140 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Overview

The Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen is offered in the following submodels: Jetta SportWagen Wagon, Jetta SportWagen Diesel. Available styles include TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), SE PZEV 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M), S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A).

