2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,760
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|82 kwh
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|201 hp
|Torque
|229 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,200 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|937 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|ID.4 Protection and Convenience Package
|+$380
|EV Combination Assistance Kit
|+$105
|First Aid Kit
|+$40
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year
|+$389
|VW Care
|+$65
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year
|+$269
|EV Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$90
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rubber Mats Kit
|+$275
|Luggage Net
|+$105
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink Connect®
|+$375
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Roof Rack
|+$385
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|17.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.2 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,568 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|130.2 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5,644 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|64.6 in.
|Length
|180.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|64.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|937 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,200 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.9 in.
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|Wheel base
|108.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/50R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 20,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Related 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 2009
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Oldsmobile Alero 2003
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2010
- Used Lexus ES 300h 2017
- Used Mercury Mountaineer 2002
- Used Audi A8 2013 For Sale
- Used Ram Dakota 2006 For Sale
- Used Chevrolet City Express 2015
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Jeep Grand Cherokee
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- Kia Niro EV 2021
- 2023 Kia Niro EV News
- 2022 Hyundai NEXO
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2021 Promaster Window Van
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2021 2 Series
- BMW 5 Series 2021
- 2022 Tesla Model 3
Other models to consider
- 2022 Atlas Cross Sport
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2021
- 2021 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2021 Passat
- 2022 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4
- 2021 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Renegade
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2021 Lexus RX 350L
- Audi e-tron 2022
- 2021 Mazda CX-5
- 2022 BMW X6
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- BMW X3 2022
- 2022 Navigator
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee