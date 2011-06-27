Used 1995 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews
the real deal by : Jason Himo
Well I must say I only owned this car for a few months and I enjoy it a lot especially that I'm only 20 years old. Its pretty much for Young guys who enjoy whipping it hard shifting gears blasting down the freeway. The engine of the vr6 is not only a strong engine but a engine that sounds like a g35 on those lines, quite unique and impressive for a stock car with no modifications on the engine.
A whole lotta little car...
Just an awesome car! Fast, roomy, reliable, and fuel efficient. I pulled trailers, waverunners and cars with mine. Lots of power in the VR6. Durable too. I put 70k miles on in just less than 2 years before it was totalled. I only had to replace the ignition coil.
1995 Volkswagen GTI 2 Dr
My VR6 172 HP 2-door has been a load of fun. The torquey 6 cylinder moves the car at low rpm easily and without the need to rev (Japanese) the motor but still tops-out @ 130 mph. Highway driving is FUN. I have been the original owner of my GTI. Maintenance costs have been about $3000 over the 198,000 miles I've driven the car. Items replaced: (2) wheel bearings $300 ea., (1set) shocks $200 I replaced, (2) water pumps $350 ea., (2) sets of breaks $150 ea. I replaced (easy job), (1) muffler $375 I replaced, (1) fuel pump $180 I replaced (super easy job), (3) emission devices $275 I replaced, and a variety of other small items $300. Bottom line, I would buy another VW GTI VR6.
Don't Buy a German Car made in Mexico
The VR6 has good power and torque. Clutch is smooth. However, I will not recommend this car. A lot of stupid expensive quirky things go wrong with this car. 1)power window regulators go bad 2)central locking system freezes up in the winter, it effects the power doors, gas filler door, and trunk lid 3) sunroof freezes up, don't bother fixing it it will malfunction again 4)gauge cluster will eventually malfunction, i.e. tachometer&lights, replacement cluster cannot be set to correct mileage 5)electric system,factory alarm will come on mysteriously 6)tie rods, CV joints, axles, and steering components don't last long.
VR6s Rule
I have had this car for six year (bought '95 new leftover) and have only had one minor problem which was covered under the original dealer warranty. The vehicle has 146,500 well cared for miles and has been garaged for its existence. The brakes (pads only) were replaced within the last year and rotars did not need to be cut. I upgraded the suspension to bilstein and put an upper strut tie bar which helped to reduce some roll. I love this car.
