Used 1995 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Volkswagen GTI VR6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Volkswagen GTI VR6

    153,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition

    110,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,788

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    114,338 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $1,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    94,262 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,445

    $882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    78,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    94,632 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in Gray
    used

    2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    86,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,377

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition

    54,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,299

    $781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    109,455 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition

    61,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,390

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition

    107,365 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,499

    $662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    110,412 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,000

    $411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV in Gray
    used

    2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV

    114,936 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,484

    $381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2012 Volkswagen GTI

    85,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    76,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,577

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen GTI in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen GTI

    102,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    58,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,981

    Details
  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    60,391 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen GTI

9 reviews
the real deal by : Jason Himo
mrvr6,12/08/2008
Well I must say I only owned this car for a few months and I enjoy it a lot especially that I'm only 20 years old. Its pretty much for Young guys who enjoy whipping it hard shifting gears blasting down the freeway. The engine of the vr6 is not only a strong engine but a engine that sounds like a g35 on those lines, quite unique and impressive for a stock car with no modifications on the engine.
