Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Love it! oute , 03/22/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I like everything about this car. The quality of the interior was the first thing that attracted me to it. I sat in one at the Cleveland Auto Show and the highly bolstered seats gave me a very welcoming hug. The trip computer is awesome. It drives even better. The 170hp engine has plenty of power and the exhaust sounds really nice. The manual transmission (I have the 5-speed) is really smooth. Better than on a Civic Si or a Kia Soul (other cars I have experience with). If I drive conservatively I can average 35 mpg on my commute. Only down-side is that I don't think you can open the trunk unless the key is out of the ignition?

2011 Golf 4 dr 2.5 AJD , 10/20/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I has this car for about 2 weeks and I and a very peticular about cars. This is the BEST car I have every owned. Its very fun to drive. Very good pick up and handles like its on rails. I opted for the 17 inch dlr installed alloy rims and bought the center armrest. Now car is complete. I shoppped the Mazda 3,Honda Civic,Toyota Corolla. The Golf beat them hands down. If you like to drive buy this car!!!! PS I getting about 25 MPG mixed driving...

Great Car nealien , 07/24/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've driven my 2011 Golf 2.5 for 1500 miles now and I can honestly say that I love this car. It is very responsive while driving, and the manual shifter is very smooth. I have been averaging 28 mpg and drive about half highway and half backroads (and I'm driving it fast). The car handles great, hugging corners is easy - the suspension feels very tight. The interior is immaculate - it feels like the interior of a much more expensive car. I'm so glad that I bought this over the comparable Honda Civic.

Golf - fun, solid small car jimmyz8 , 06/05/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After combing through the small car segment - I stumbled upon the Golf, and my decision was made. The combination of economy, styling, quality and driving characteristics were top in its class. My biggest decision was going TDI or EPV. TDI was my first choice, however decided the extra costs weren't worth it.. After owning the car for 5 months I'm still pleased with my choice. The car ride is solid, not a single issue so far. Fuel economy, despite being the gasoline engine - has been excellent. Am averaging 35-38mpg on my daily 12mile commute, and have averaged as high as 43mpg on longer distances. Would buy it again..