Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Love it!
I like everything about this car. The quality of the interior was the first thing that attracted me to it. I sat in one at the Cleveland Auto Show and the highly bolstered seats gave me a very welcoming hug. The trip computer is awesome. It drives even better. The 170hp engine has plenty of power and the exhaust sounds really nice. The manual transmission (I have the 5-speed) is really smooth. Better than on a Civic Si or a Kia Soul (other cars I have experience with). If I drive conservatively I can average 35 mpg on my commute. Only down-side is that I don't think you can open the trunk unless the key is out of the ignition?
2011 Golf 4 dr 2.5
I has this car for about 2 weeks and I and a very peticular about cars. This is the BEST car I have every owned. Its very fun to drive. Very good pick up and handles like its on rails. I opted for the 17 inch dlr installed alloy rims and bought the center armrest. Now car is complete. I shoppped the Mazda 3,Honda Civic,Toyota Corolla. The Golf beat them hands down. If you like to drive buy this car!!!! PS I getting about 25 MPG mixed driving...
Great Car
I've driven my 2011 Golf 2.5 for 1500 miles now and I can honestly say that I love this car. It is very responsive while driving, and the manual shifter is very smooth. I have been averaging 28 mpg and drive about half highway and half backroads (and I'm driving it fast). The car handles great, hugging corners is easy - the suspension feels very tight. The interior is immaculate - it feels like the interior of a much more expensive car. I'm so glad that I bought this over the comparable Honda Civic.
Golf - fun, solid small car
After combing through the small car segment - I stumbled upon the Golf, and my decision was made. The combination of economy, styling, quality and driving characteristics were top in its class. My biggest decision was going TDI or EPV. TDI was my first choice, however decided the extra costs weren't worth it.. After owning the car for 5 months I'm still pleased with my choice. The car ride is solid, not a single issue so far. Fuel economy, despite being the gasoline engine - has been excellent. Am averaging 35-38mpg on my daily 12mile commute, and have averaged as high as 43mpg on longer distances. Would buy it again..
Why consider anything else?
I purchased my '11 Golf 3 door Manual transmission straight out of college. Prior to making this decision, I tested many similarly priced compact cars like the Dodge Caliber, Various Hondas, and even some subarus. While I really liked the Subaru's and had a hard time deciding between the two, the VW Golf was simply in another league. This is probably the best compact car on the us market for the price. The interior and exterior build quality and craftsmanship are excellent and there are no rattling noises. I have put 17,000 miles since I purchased the car in June of 2011. Thats right, 17000 already. This car handles/performs exceptionally well. At all speeds it feels secure/ planted.
Sponsored cars related to the Golf
Related Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner