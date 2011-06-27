Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Golf Lover
I just bought a 2004 4dr VW Golf! his is my 3rg Golf and 4 VW in my driving history.I love it, After shopping other makes ie: Toyota, Honda, I found that for the money VW gives you the most bang in Standard features for the buck. From the heated side mirrors to the folding back seats that give you comparable room to the Subaru Baja this vehicle signs. Precise handling, cruise control and a quiet cabin that touts an 8 speaker Monsoon CD/cassete player makes you feel as if you spent much more on this ride than the under 19,0000 asking price.
A genuinely great car!
Got this for my first car. I've wanted one for a very long time, and I bought it with 95,600 miles and a clean service history record. Not a problem since, just regular maintenance. Drives like a little sports car, and the trunk is huge for a car this size. I love how light and agile it is. It might be slow, but it's more fun to drive slow cars fast than fast cars slow! I would definitely recommend this to anyone, especially since it comes in two- or four-door models. Without a doubt, one of the most well-made cars out there. NICE JOB VW!
Fun Car to Drive, Lacks Performance
I drive this car about 50 miles a day to and from work. Comfortable ride and overall a pleasure to drive. This car makes the daily commute bearable for me.
GOLF - Gorgeous-Outstanding-Lovable-Fun
My 2004.5 Golf, white-4D, 2L 17"- 235R45 Pirelli-ZR, gets 28 mpg! It is GORGEOUS! It has a class looking exterior and interior finish. It is OUTSTANDING! It has great performance rain on shine and great road handling. It is LOVABLE. It has stereo precision, adjustable front seats, and freezing A/C. It is FUN. It's a great workhorse. It is my performance commuter car!
Interior falls apart in 2 years
First, the car drives great and has good gas mileage. I purchased a VW based on its reputation for quality. After owning the car for almost 4 years, I am not sure how VW got this reputation. The interior begins to fall apart after 2 years. I live in Florida so the heat could be part of the problem, but many other manufacturers have managed to make a car that withstands the heat. The interior fabric on the door is coming off. The plastic melts and scratches. I am extremely disappointed and will never purchase a VW again. My friend has a VW Bug and she has the same issues (and more).
Sponsored cars related to the Golf
Related Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner