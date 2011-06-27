  1. Home
Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Golf Lover

rsoreo, 12/10/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I just bought a 2004 4dr VW Golf! his is my 3rg Golf and 4 VW in my driving history.I love it, After shopping other makes ie: Toyota, Honda, I found that for the money VW gives you the most bang in Standard features for the buck. From the heated side mirrors to the folding back seats that give you comparable room to the Subaru Baja this vehicle signs. Precise handling, cruise control and a quiet cabin that touts an 8 speaker Monsoon CD/cassete player makes you feel as if you spent much more on this ride than the under 19,0000 asking price.

Report Abuse

A genuinely great car!

colin1444, 02/14/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Got this for my first car. I've wanted one for a very long time, and I bought it with 95,600 miles and a clean service history record. Not a problem since, just regular maintenance. Drives like a little sports car, and the trunk is huge for a car this size. I love how light and agile it is. It might be slow, but it's more fun to drive slow cars fast than fast cars slow! I would definitely recommend this to anyone, especially since it comes in two- or four-door models. Without a doubt, one of the most well-made cars out there. NICE JOB VW!

Report Abuse

Fun Car to Drive, Lacks Performance

bb0029, 08/28/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I drive this car about 50 miles a day to and from work. Comfortable ride and overall a pleasure to drive. This car makes the daily commute bearable for me.

Report Abuse

GOLF - Gorgeous-Outstanding-Lovable-Fun

viyes, 06/16/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

My 2004.5 Golf, white-4D, 2L 17"- 235R45 Pirelli-ZR, gets 28 mpg! It is GORGEOUS! It has a class looking exterior and interior finish. It is OUTSTANDING! It has great performance rain on shine and great road handling. It is LOVABLE. It has stereo precision, adjustable front seats, and freezing A/C. It is FUN. It's a great workhorse. It is my performance commuter car!

Report Abuse

Interior falls apart in 2 years

Krista, 10/19/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

First, the car drives great and has good gas mileage. I purchased a VW based on its reputation for quality. After owning the car for almost 4 years, I am not sure how VW got this reputation. The interior begins to fall apart after 2 years. I live in Florida so the heat could be part of the problem, but many other manufacturers have managed to make a car that withstands the heat. The interior fabric on the door is coming off. The plastic melts and scratches. I am extremely disappointed and will never purchase a VW again. My friend has a VW Bug and she has the same issues (and more).

Report Abuse
