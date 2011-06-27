Used 2009 Volkswagen CC Sedan Consumer Reviews

No Longer a VW Amabassador bulldogj , 09/17/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Loved CC in beginning. Work in sales so lot of people see car & commented on. Couldn't take after purchased bcause recall 4 seat wiring. Washed car 1 week later & window leaked due to seal. Then trunk would not close. All warning signs 4 things to come. After no warranty due to miles: dashboard around ignition & glove box started bubbling & peeling. Then trunk would not open. Wire harness broke no obvious rodent chewing that caused it; cost $250.00. Recall steering column console Aug 11. Sept: steering wheel locked & couldn't drive thought due to recall. Nope, diagnosis rack & pinion issue not related to recall - VW svc est $1600.00 plus $80 tow. Sales colleague was buying; no more! Report Abuse

Looks can be deceiving Julian , 03/14/2016 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought the car because I fell in love with it since I test drove it. Fantastic interior, excellent performance and suspension overall. Have owned this car for 4yrs now. Bought it with 20,000 miles. First year car ran like a champ no issues what so ever. Then came second year of ownership and everything went down hill after the warranty expired three months before. Water pump failure, $1,500 fix. Six months later water pump failed again. I though the mechanics were idiots and did not know what they were doing until it failed again a year later. Anyhow, I've had four water pumps replaced in three years. Intake manifold failed twice, PCV valve failure and of course fuel pump failure which are all "common" problems due to poor engineering according to dealer. Constant oil leak until I had to have valve cover gasket redone. Oh yes, rear main seal failed at 40,000. The car has 50,675 miles at the time of this review. Great car when it runs but I have spent more money on repairs for this car than the maintenance work done on my two previous vehicles combined. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

If only the new CC came with a VR6 Joel Andre , 02/16/2018 VR6 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful It is a solid ride, wickedly fast in sports mode and it is very comfortable front and back seats. Wonderful touring car, with the great VW bucket seats. Still a fan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Stay far far away from these cars!!!! Ryheem T. , 07/19/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful My wife purchased a 2009 VW CC last year......July 2015. The first day of owning the car the fuel pump went , luckily we purchased the car in CT where the dealers have to give you a 90 day warranty. Car was in the shop for 2 weeks total bill cam e to well over $1000.....luckily we didn't have to pay for it. Car drove good for a few months then the brake booster went(Feb 2016)...........$700 fix. My wife was recently at work and the car wouldn't start.........replaced the coil packs($500 job) , car was out of the shop no more then a few weeks...........check engine light pops up......dreaded P2015 code(intake manifold issue). Luckily VW has a warranty for this........covered for 10 yrs/120k.......fixed free of charge. Got the car back yesterday 07/16/16 , this morning car wont start. I'm telling you guys.......stay far far away from these cars........nothing but headaches! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse