  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabriolet
  4. Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet
  5. Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Cabriolet
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Cabriolets for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,793
Used Cabriolet for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1993 VW

psychdoc, 12/23/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

great car, fun to drive, a classic, nice car to have in the sunshine state.

Report Abuse

Gretel, my tons of fun VW!

Beekaboil, 05/28/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This Cabriolet is the first VW that I myself have ever owned, actually the first car that is really mine! And I'm 61! I have been looking for a Cabriolet for several years and when I found this one, I know I paid a little too much and she needs a little work, but I have so much fun driving this car! This car fits me to a T, my hubby, not so much.Thank goodness we can put the top down! I'm planning on keeping my Gretel until the fenders fall off or someone offers me a million for her whichever comes first. ha ha

Report Abuse

Low and Slow!!

Balr Cby, 07/02/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I'm the third owner with 125k right now. Oil pressure switch gives me a fit sometimes, but she starts every time and still gets looks. My wife loves the little car, and it's definitely a unique one, the last year of the MKI body style!

Report Abuse

Fun car ... in the sun ... or anywhere

justme52365, 10/14/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have loved my 93 vw ... i should note ... before this i had a 91 vw jetta which i did not (like) ... the only negative i can say about this car is the oil pressure switch is sometimes a hassle - if u get a good vw mechanic - they can take care of it .... as of 2003, i have 173000 miles on it ... and i have never changed the clutch or had any other major problems .... been fun ... and i plan to keep it ... for a long time ...

Report Abuse

VW Cabriolet 1993

Terri, 06/29/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have seen every one of this workhorse's, my 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet, 189,000 miles. Now that she's a geriatric, she's gained a bit of an attitude with her reliability, but is still far more dependable than any other car her age and/or with her miles (if you can find one).

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cabriolets for sale

Related Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles