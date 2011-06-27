1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Carat replaced by Classic. Base models get leatherette upholstery option. Audio systems are upgraded, and CD player joins options list.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet.
Most helpful consumer reviews
psychdoc,12/23/2003
great car, fun to drive, a classic, nice car to have in the sunshine state.
Beekaboil,05/28/2010
This Cabriolet is the first VW that I myself have ever owned, actually the first car that is really mine! And I'm 61! I have been looking for a Cabriolet for several years and when I found this one, I know I paid a little too much and she needs a little work, but I have so much fun driving this car! This car fits me to a T, my hubby, not so much.Thank goodness we can put the top down! I'm planning on keeping my Gretel until the fenders fall off or someone offers me a million for her whichever comes first. ha ha
Balr Cby,07/02/2010
I'm the third owner with 125k right now. Oil pressure switch gives me a fit sometimes, but she starts every time and still gets looks. My wife loves the little car, and it's definitely a unique one, the last year of the MKI body style!
justme52365,10/14/2003
I have loved my 93 vw ... i should note ... before this i had a 91 vw jetta which i did not (like) ... the only negative i can say about this car is the oil pressure switch is sometimes a hassle - if u get a good vw mechanic - they can take care of it .... as of 2003, i have 173000 miles on it ... and i have never changed the clutch or had any other major problems .... been fun ... and i plan to keep it ... for a long time ...
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
