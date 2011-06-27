  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabriolet
  4. Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Cabriolet for Sale
List Price Estimate
$690 - $1,605
Used Cabriolet for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Carat replaced by Classic. Base models get leatherette upholstery option. Audio systems are upgraded, and CD player joins options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 VW
psychdoc,12/23/2003
great car, fun to drive, a classic, nice car to have in the sunshine state.
Gretel, my tons of fun VW!
Beekaboil,05/28/2010
This Cabriolet is the first VW that I myself have ever owned, actually the first car that is really mine! And I'm 61! I have been looking for a Cabriolet for several years and when I found this one, I know I paid a little too much and she needs a little work, but I have so much fun driving this car! This car fits me to a T, my hubby, not so much.Thank goodness we can put the top down! I'm planning on keeping my Gretel until the fenders fall off or someone offers me a million for her whichever comes first. ha ha
Low and Slow!!
Balr Cby,07/02/2010
I'm the third owner with 125k right now. Oil pressure switch gives me a fit sometimes, but she starts every time and still gets looks. My wife loves the little car, and it's definitely a unique one, the last year of the MKI body style!
Fun car ... in the sun ... or anywhere
justme52365,10/14/2003
I have loved my 93 vw ... i should note ... before this i had a 91 vw jetta which i did not (like) ... the only negative i can say about this car is the oil pressure switch is sometimes a hassle - if u get a good vw mechanic - they can take care of it .... as of 2003, i have 173000 miles on it ... and i have never changed the clutch or had any other major problems .... been fun ... and i plan to keep it ... for a long time ...
See all 5 reviews of the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet

Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Overview

The Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet is offered in the following submodels: Cabriolet Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and Classic 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolets are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet.

Can't find a used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolets you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Cabriolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,259.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,800.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Cabriolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,874.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,485.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Cabriolet lease specials

Related Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles