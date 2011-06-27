This Cabriolet is the first VW that I myself have ever owned, actually the first car that is really mine! And I'm 61! I have been looking for a Cabriolet for several years and when I found this one, I know I paid a little too much and she needs a little work, but I have so much fun driving this car! This car fits me to a T, my hubby, not so much.Thank goodness we can put the top down! I'm planning on keeping my Gretel until the fenders fall off or someone offers me a million for her whichever comes first. ha ha

