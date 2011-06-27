Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$714
|$1,297
|$1,614
|Clean
|$630
|$1,149
|$1,430
|Average
|$464
|$853
|$1,063
|Rough
|$298
|$557
|$695
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$831
|$1,338
|$1,614
|Clean
|$734
|$1,185
|$1,430
|Average
|$540
|$879
|$1,063
|Rough
|$347
|$574
|$695