5 star reviews: 48 %

4 star reviews: 21 %

3 star reviews: 18 %

2 star reviews: 11 %

1 star reviews: 2 %

Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 66 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, I love my Cabrio!

lmartin3733 , 06/07/2011

The only problem I have had is that the top is splitting at the seam! All the way across the back and to my dismay I discovered that it is glued!! That is crazy! I have it taped right now but I am going to find out if someone can sew up the seam. So far everyone has said that it won't work, but I'm going to try it anyway! I can't afford a new top(that is probably glued too!) That has been my only disappointment. I've not had any big repairs. It's great in the snow! I can get in and out of everywhere and if I could get another one, I'd upgrade to another one. I've got about 160000 miles on it and I hope it lasts for another 3 to 5 years!

3.375 out of 5 stars, My Cabbie loves my mechanic!

Lotttie , 12/15/2009

I love my Cabbie and she loves my private Mechanic. I will never trust a VW Dealer for the rest of my life and this will surely be the LAST VW I own. My Mechanic keeps her running. One door lock, two door handles, wheel bearings, vacuum pump, muffler, interior trunk release (VW permanently ruined this)and a dead radio. Did I mention she has 134,000 miles and keeps on running? She costs me quite a bit and I am thankful I have a good salary! Not looking forward to trading her in someday as she is a hoot to drive. "Baby Baby" hopefully will make it to 200,000 miles or by some miracle 250,000 miles. Caution: VW Cabrio....lovely to behold, lovely to drive but not lovely to maintain.

5 out of 5 stars, Just love it

YVONNE , 09/01/2010

There are only a few things that I would change. First the power Windows button is too small. The cup holder is set to deep into the consol, which makes it hard to put a med. Size drink in there with the ashtray being directly above it. And sometimes I bump the control for the window wipers when I put in the key into the ignition

4.125 out of 5 stars, I've already spent several thousand!

butta246 , 08/29/2010

Had the car for 8 years and It's a lot of maintence. Those who haven't had problems are lucky. So far I've had to buy several hoses, my back drink holder broke, new catalytic converter, timing belt, new a.c. compressor, I was actually locked inside my car once (long story but true), and my key got stuck on the outside of the car, I had to call AAA and send it to get it fixed asap. I now need to get my tires aligned because I'm going out of tires like crazy. Also my windows won't roll down, if they do they don't roll back up. It's about $400 a piece. I don't know if I got a lemon, but I have spent several thousand dollars on this car.

Write a review

See all 66 reviews