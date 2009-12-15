  1. Home
  • Germanic ride and handling, standard side airbags and ABS, glass rear window, exceptional warranty.

A fun-in-the-sun ride. If it's good enough for Gidget, it's good enough for you.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen's Cabrio is good fun. A four-seat convertible with simple good looks, spry performance and premium sound, the Golf-based drop-top is the perfect summertime cruiser. Road feel is superb, and the thick four-spoke steering wheel falls readily to hand. At high speeds, the VW feels solid and sure; this is a car that will get you speeding tickets, if you're not careful. Handling is excellent, in the Volkswagen tradition. The chassis and suspension communicate clearly with the driver, and Cabrio's multi-adjustable seats are comfortable. All Cabrios come with a fixed integrated rollbar and a stout top, sporting six layers and latching tightly to the windshield header. Three trim levels are available for 2002: value-packed GL, mid-level GLS and high-end GLX. All three come with CFC-free air conditioning, ABS, an AM/FM stereo with CD changer pre-wiring, a glass rear window with defogger, side airbags and an anti-theft system. The GL has a vinyl top and a leather-covered steering wheel, while GLS models add power windows, power mirrors, heated seats, cruise control and a cloth top. Pop for the GLX, and you get all of the GLS' features plus a power top, leather seating, newly designed 14-inch wheels and foglights.

All models are powered by a 115-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. A five-speed manual transmission comes standard and an automatic tranny is optional. Despite its 122 pound-feet of torque, this inline four is no barnstormer and will feel downright sluggish underfoot if mated to the automatic. Nonetheless, the latest Cabrio is a solid, refined and comfortable ride, whether cruising at highway speeds or clipping apexes on your favorite mountain road. Capable underpinnings include MacPherson struts and an antiroll bar that controls front-end movement, while Volkswagen's own "independent track-correcting torsion-beam rear axle" keeps the Cabrio's hindquarters in line. This suspension is complemented by a perfectly weighted, power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system that offers excellent turn-in and fantastic feedback.

Inside the Cabrio, you'll find classy chrome accents and an instrument panel that illuminates with indigo blue and red lighting. Climate and radio controls are within easy reach and have a logical layout. Front seats offer substantial bolstering, firm padding and a wide range of adjustments to satisfy drivers of all sizes. This is one of the few small cars we've driven recently that has front legroom to spare. The Cabrio imparts a sense of class and sophistication, and with a conservative price tag and a generous 4-year/50,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty (up from 2 years/24,000 miles), we think this Volkswagen will appeal to those who appreciate a capable drop-top.

2002 Highlights

Reflex Silver with a gray top and Flannel Gray interior will be added to the spectrum, and Marlin Blue will replace Batik Blue. An on/off switch will allow you to govern the electrochromic mirror. For the 2002 model year, all-new Volkswagen vehicles will come standard with an improved four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, up from two years/24,000 miles. In addition, Volkswagen offers a fully transferable limited powertrain warranty that covers five years or 60,000 miles.
Consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, I love my Cabrio!
lmartin3733,

The only problem I have had is that the top is splitting at the seam! All the way across the back and to my dismay I discovered that it is glued!! That is crazy! I have it taped right now but I am going to find out if someone can sew up the seam. So far everyone has said that it won't work, but I'm going to try it anyway! I can't afford a new top(that is probably glued too!) That has been my only disappointment. I've not had any big repairs. It's great in the snow! I can get in and out of everywhere and if I could get another one, I'd upgrade to another one. I've got about 160000 miles on it and I hope it lasts for another 3 to 5 years!

3.375 out of 5 stars, My Cabbie loves my mechanic!
Lotttie,

I love my Cabbie and she loves my private Mechanic. I will never trust a VW Dealer for the rest of my life and this will surely be the LAST VW I own. My Mechanic keeps her running. One door lock, two door handles, wheel bearings, vacuum pump, muffler, interior trunk release (VW permanently ruined this)and a dead radio. Did I mention she has 134,000 miles and keeps on running? She costs me quite a bit and I am thankful I have a good salary! Not looking forward to trading her in someday as she is a hoot to drive. "Baby Baby" hopefully will make it to 200,000 miles or by some miracle 250,000 miles. Caution: VW Cabrio....lovely to behold, lovely to drive but not lovely to maintain.

5 out of 5 stars, Just love it
YVONNE,

There are only a few things that I would change. First the power Windows button is too small. The cup holder is set to deep into the consol, which makes it hard to put a med. Size drink in there with the ashtray being directly above it. And sometimes I bump the control for the window wipers when I put in the key into the ignition

4.125 out of 5 stars, I've already spent several thousand!
butta246,

Had the car for 8 years and It's a lot of maintence. Those who haven't had problems are lucky. So far I've had to buy several hoses, my back drink holder broke, new catalytic converter, timing belt, new a.c. compressor, I was actually locked inside my car once (long story but true), and my key got stuck on the outside of the car, I had to call AAA and send it to get it fixed asap. I now need to get my tires aligned because I'm going out of tires like crazy. Also my windows won't roll down, if they do they don't roll back up. It's about $400 a piece. I don't know if I got a lemon, but I have spent several thousand dollars on this car.

Is the Volkswagen Cabrio a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2002 Cabrio both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Cabrio fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Cabrio gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Cabrio has 8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Cabrio. Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Cabrio reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Cabrio is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Cabrio. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Cabrio's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2002 Cabrio is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio?

The least-expensive 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio is the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,600.

Other versions include:

  • GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $23,175
  • GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $22,300
  • GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $21,475
  • GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,475
  • GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $20,600
  • GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,600
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Cabrio?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Cabrio, the next question is, which Cabrio model is right for you? Cabrio variants include GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A). For a full list of Cabrio models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio

Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio Overview

The Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio is offered in the following submodels: Cabrio Convertible. Available styles include GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Cabrio 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Cabrio.

