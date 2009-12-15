Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio
- Germanic ride and handling, standard side airbags and ABS, glass rear window, exceptional warranty.
The only problem I have had is that the top is splitting at the seam! All the way across the back and to my dismay I discovered that it is glued!! That is crazy! I have it taped right now but I am going to find out if someone can sew up the seam. So far everyone has said that it won't work, but I'm going to try it anyway! I can't afford a new top(that is probably glued too!) That has been my only disappointment. I've not had any big repairs. It's great in the snow! I can get in and out of everywhere and if I could get another one, I'd upgrade to another one. I've got about 160000 miles on it and I hope it lasts for another 3 to 5 years!
I love my Cabbie and she loves my private Mechanic. I will never trust a VW Dealer for the rest of my life and this will surely be the LAST VW I own. My Mechanic keeps her running. One door lock, two door handles, wheel bearings, vacuum pump, muffler, interior trunk release (VW permanently ruined this)and a dead radio. Did I mention she has 134,000 miles and keeps on running? She costs me quite a bit and I am thankful I have a good salary! Not looking forward to trading her in someday as she is a hoot to drive. "Baby Baby" hopefully will make it to 200,000 miles or by some miracle 250,000 miles. Caution: VW Cabrio....lovely to behold, lovely to drive but not lovely to maintain.
There are only a few things that I would change. First the power Windows button is too small. The cup holder is set to deep into the consol, which makes it hard to put a med. Size drink in there with the ashtray being directly above it. And sometimes I bump the control for the window wipers when I put in the key into the ignition
Had the car for 8 years and It's a lot of maintence. Those who haven't had problems are lucky. So far I've had to buy several hoses, my back drink holder broke, new catalytic converter, timing belt, new a.c. compressor, I was actually locked inside my car once (long story but true), and my key got stuck on the outside of the car, I had to call AAA and send it to get it fixed asap. I now need to get my tires aligned because I'm going out of tires like crazy. Also my windows won't roll down, if they do they don't roll back up. It's about $400 a piece. I don't know if I got a lemon, but I have spent several thousand dollars on this car.
|GLX 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|GLX 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|GLS 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|GL 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
The least-expensive 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio is the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,600.
Other versions include:
- GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $23,175
- GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $22,300
- GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $21,475
- GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,475
- GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $20,600
- GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,600
Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio Overview
The Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio is offered in the following submodels: Cabrio Convertible. Available styles include GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Cabrio 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Cabrio.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 Cabrio featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio.
Find a new Volkswagen Cabrio for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,969.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,634.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
