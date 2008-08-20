Used 1998 Volkswagen Cabrio for Sale Near Me

Back in the 80's there was this movie, "Can't Buy Me Love" and the girl had the Cabriolet in white. I fell in love with the car then. When I had the opportunity to buy the same car I loved back then, in 2001, I jumped on it and never looked back. I can't tell you how many people have asked to buy the car from me. I was hit 2 times in that car, and both times the other car was more damaged than my little tank. The second time it was an SUV that hit me. The whole front of the other car was crumpled. Overall, my Cabrio has served me well. I will only replace it with a convertible Mini as that's the only other thing I've driven that's as fun.

