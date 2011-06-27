Used 1995 Volkswagen Cabrio Consumer Reviews
Love the car BUT . . .had some problems
I have had my VW Cabrio for almost 5 years now. The top had a defect in it and started to rip, VW did not want to pay for this even though it was under warrenty. This car had quite a few problems. The car would brake and lock up. (stop short) VW looked at this problem, and couldn't find anything wrong till I told them now that they have documented this, it can be quite a law suite. (well that never happened again) The leather seats in the front started cracking, so I had to put seat covers on them. The engine light comes and when VW looks at it they never find the problem. The cruise control no longer works. The car revs up when you try to stop.
Excellent Car
I've had this car for the past 6.5 years and have had virtually no problems with it. I bring it in for regular maintenance and it has run wonderfully! I was even rear-ended twice in one week and the bumper withstood both accidents so there was no damage to the car frame. The 1995 does not have a glove compartment, which is a problem and the cup holders are only big enough to hold cans of soda. There is also no central door lock on the '95 Cabrio. These are my only complaints with the car.
carnival ride on wheels
love this car, fun to drive, great milage, so far low maintenance, so fun to drive we put lot of miles just taking daily "roadtrips" for the fun of it. cruise all day with the top down
Practical and Fun
I have owned this car since it was new. It has been a blast to drive and very economical. Very reliable and only minimal repair & maintenance costs. After almost 9 years, the body is still tight with a smooth ride (unlike many convertibles that turn into rattle traps when they get old). Totally fun car.
what a letdown !
"shame on me" ! I ordered this car online ... ran the CARFAX (ccame out "clean"). What a beauty she was when she arived- just screamed FUN ! .... wrong answer ! Has been a true to life money pit ! We dropped about 1 K in it as soon as it arrived ( changing oil, hoses- you name it !). But had/still has electrical problems that baffle everyone !!! It's been a spooky, fun, totally un- predictable lil car to drive. After dumping over 2k in the car - we are now trying to sell it= gulllpppp.
