Used 1995 Volkswagen Cabrio Consumer Reviews

Love the car BUT . . .had some problems VW Girl , 06/14/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had my VW Cabrio for almost 5 years now. The top had a defect in it and started to rip, VW did not want to pay for this even though it was under warrenty. This car had quite a few problems. The car would brake and lock up. (stop short) VW looked at this problem, and couldn't find anything wrong till I told them now that they have documented this, it can be quite a law suite. (well that never happened again) The leather seats in the front started cracking, so I had to put seat covers on them. The engine light comes and when VW looks at it they never find the problem. The cruise control no longer works. The car revs up when you try to stop. Report Abuse

Excellent Car usaf_xena , 04/11/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had this car for the past 6.5 years and have had virtually no problems with it. I bring it in for regular maintenance and it has run wonderfully! I was even rear-ended twice in one week and the bumper withstood both accidents so there was no damage to the car frame. The 1995 does not have a glove compartment, which is a problem and the cup holders are only big enough to hold cans of soda. There is also no central door lock on the '95 Cabrio. These are my only complaints with the car. Report Abuse

carnival ride on wheels raydebco , 02/19/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful love this car, fun to drive, great milage, so far low maintenance, so fun to drive we put lot of miles just taking daily "roadtrips" for the fun of it. cruise all day with the top down Report Abuse

Practical and Fun buccaneer , 03/04/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this car since it was new. It has been a blast to drive and very economical. Very reliable and only minimal repair & maintenance costs. After almost 9 years, the body is still tight with a smooth ride (unlike many convertibles that turn into rattle traps when they get old). Totally fun car. Report Abuse