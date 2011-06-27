2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Just Plain Easy Fun
I had a Beetle in 1965. I bought this 2019 Red SE a couple of months ago. Seems a lot of people do not know what this car is about. I enjoy it more than any car I have had in my 73 years. It drives great, comfortable, powerful to handle all traffic situations. Brakes are fine to me, radio is perfect. Simplicity of use is what I was wanting, not a video game. Buy one, you will not want any other car.
Final Edition of an Old Friend - A winner!
The Final Edition SEL Model Beetle takes me back to my 1976 Super Beetle. Like my old friend, this car drives like a car twice its size. The squatty road hugging nature of the Beetle was always one of my favorite things about driving it around the Washington, D.C. area. While the brakes do take a little getting used to, they seem to rely on the engine/transmission/deceleration to help you slow down; they do work when you need them. Like all Beetles, the back seat is not meant for human adults, but when you fold down the split rear seats, there is plenty of storage space. Over-all a winner and I expect to drive this Beetle like I did my last one - into the sunset!
Love my Bug!
It's quick and fun to drive and the added accessories are totally awesome!
Why did I wait?
I bought 2 2019 Beetles-a convertible Tornado Red S and a Coupe Pure White SE. I was shocked at how quiet both cars are on the road. Handling is great and I love the retro features. Lots and lots of power. Front driver and passenger leg room is enormous. The Fender stereo system is fantastic. I hear sounds I have never heard before on the radio. Granted, the back seat is meant for leprechauns! I am almost 70 years of age and always, always wished I had bought a Beetle in my younger years (1970's). I now have both!
