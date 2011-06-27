2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Just Plain Easy Fun Denny , 10/08/2019 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I had a Beetle in 1965. I bought this 2019 Red SE a couple of months ago. Seems a lot of people do not know what this car is about. I enjoy it more than any car I have had in my 73 years. It drives great, comfortable, powerful to handle all traffic situations. Brakes are fine to me, radio is perfect. Simplicity of use is what I was wanting, not a video game. Buy one, you will not want any other car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Final Edition of an Old Friend - A winner! Peter Maher , 03/18/2019 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful The Final Edition SEL Model Beetle takes me back to my 1976 Super Beetle. Like my old friend, this car drives like a car twice its size. The squatty road hugging nature of the Beetle was always one of my favorite things about driving it around the Washington, D.C. area. While the brakes do take a little getting used to, they seem to rely on the engine/transmission/deceleration to help you slow down; they do work when you need them. Like all Beetles, the back seat is not meant for human adults, but when you fold down the split rear seats, there is plenty of storage space. Over-all a winner and I expect to drive this Beetle like I did my last one - into the sunset! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Love my Bug! Lesha , 10/15/2019 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful It's quick and fun to drive and the added accessories are totally awesome! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

