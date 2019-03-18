2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback
What’s new
- New Final Edition trim levels available for 2019 model year
- Coast and Dune trim levels eliminated from 2019 lineup
- Part of the third Volkswagen Beetle generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Stylish interior design
- Powerful engine with strong fuel economy
- More practical than other high-style small cars
- Less practical than conventional compact hatchbacks
- More expensive than competitors
Which Beetle does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The resurrected Beetle of the late 1990s had all the right curves to foster fond memories from the 1950s. And over the past few decades, it has continued to offer a pleasing mix of style and practicality. Time, however, has once again caught up to the Beetle, and VW says 2019 will be the car's final production year.
The 2019 Beetle is a strong option for buyers interested in style and a bit of performance. It looks like nothing else on the road, and its standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine provides a satisfying amount of thrust. This year, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all but the base model, as are blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
What's it lacking? Well, a bit of a modern touch, really. The infotainment interface, while easy to use, isn't as modern or stylish as systems that competitors offer. And while some safety features are standard, the Beetle doesn't offer a forward collision warning or adaptive cruise control system at all — both of which are becoming commonplace in rivals.
If your heart is set on the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle, we wouldn't dissuade you. But some options are higher up on our list. If you want a hatchback with some decent space for four adults, we'd steer you toward competitors such as the Mazda 3 or the Mini Cooper 4 Door Hardtop. Alternately, a Mazda Miata or a Toyota FR-S will provide a more thrilling driving experience.
2019 Volkswagen Beetle models
The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle is a two-door hatchback that seats four people (the convertible Beetle is reviewed separately). There are four trim levels: S, SE, Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL. Every Beetle comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available.
The base S comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, and an eight-speaker sound system that includes a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.
The SE adds 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a 6.3-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radios, VW Car-Net App-Connect (adds various smartphone-integration apps, most notably Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and VW Car-Net Security & Service emergency communications. The optional SE Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights and LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, a Fender audio system, and a 6.3-inch touchscreen with navigation.
On top of the standard SE equipment, the Final Edition SE gets unique 17-inch wheels, special cloth upholstery with simulated leather inserts, some additional Beetle badges on the exterior and interior, and stainless steel pedals. The Final Edition SEL has all of the SE Premium's added elements plus 18-inch wheels, heated front sport seats and genuine leather upholstery.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- sound system
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- seats
- brakes
- appearance
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- road noise
- ride quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
I had a Beetle in 1965. I bought this 2019 Red SE a couple of months ago. Seems a lot of people do not know what this car is about. I enjoy it more than any car I have had in my 73 years. It drives great, comfortable, powerful to handle all traffic situations. Brakes are fine to me, radio is perfect. Simplicity of use is what I was wanting, not a video game. Buy one, you will not want any other car.
The Final Edition SEL Model Beetle takes me back to my 1976 Super Beetle. Like my old friend, this car drives like a car twice its size. The squatty road hugging nature of the Beetle was always one of my favorite things about driving it around the Washington, D.C. area. While the brakes do take a little getting used to, they seem to rely on the engine/transmission/deceleration to help you slow down; they do work when you need them. Like all Beetles, the back seat is not meant for human adults, but when you fold down the split rear seats, there is plenty of storage space. Over-all a winner and I expect to drive this Beetle like I did my last one - into the sunset!
It's quick and fun to drive and the added accessories are totally awesome!
Features & Specs
|2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,395
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0T S 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$20,895
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$25,995
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,045
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Beetle safety features:
- VW Car-Net Security & Service
- Automatically informs emergency services in the event of a crash. Also includes an emergency response button.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Keeps track of your blind spots and uses side mirror lights to alert you to the presence of other cars.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision, reducing the likelihood of a secondary impact.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Beetle vs. the competition
Volkswagen Beetle vs. Mini Hardtop 2 Door
Right alongside the Beetle, the Mini Cooper is a good option for those who want something with style and nostalgia. The Mini also offers a few different powertrain options. Prices on the Mini Cooper can be higher, especially with the performance options, but it's the one we'd rather live with on a daily basis.
Volkswagen Beetle vs. Fiat 500
Another back-from-the-dead hatchback, the Fiat 500 offers a retro design and a small size that makes it easy to park. However, it's not particularly good on fuel economy, nor is its interior as modern as we'd like. Its increasingly dated design makes the Beetle a better option.
Volkswagen Beetle vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
The Mazda Miata continues to improve. Along with stellar handling, this year's Miata has more power and a few other refinements. Sure, it only has two seats and the Beetle has four, but fun requires compromise sometimes. Besides, those back seats in the Beetle are pretty much a penalty box for adults.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Beetle a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle:
- New Final Edition trim levels available for 2019 model year
- Coast and Dune trim levels eliminated from 2019 lineup
- Part of the third Volkswagen Beetle generation introduced for 2012
Is the Volkswagen Beetle reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Beetle is the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,895.
Other versions include:
- 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,395
- 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $20,895
- 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,995
- 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,045
What are the different models of Volkswagen Beetle?
More about the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback is offered in the following styles: 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Beetle Hatchback 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Beetle Hatchback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Beetle Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0T SE, 2.0T S, 2.0T Final Edition SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchbacks are available in my area?
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Beetle Hatchback for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Beetle Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Beetle for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,135.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,322.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback and all available trim types: 2.0T Final Edition SE, 2.0T Final Edition SEL, 2.0T S, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
