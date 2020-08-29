Used Volvo Sedan for Sale Near Me

Prestige Volvo Cars - East Hanover / New Jersey

S60 PREMIER 2,200.00 Power Glass Moonroof |Leather Seating Surf aces | Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror | Accessory Prep Cable | Power Passenger Sea t | Keyless Drive w/Personal Car Communicator S60 PREMIER Price Climate Package: 700.00 Heated Front Seats, Interior Air Quality System Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles Total Package Price Metallic Paint 550.00 17 NJORD Alloy Wheel 250.00 Destination Charge 895.00 Total Suggested Retail Price: $ 36,495.0, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. 2013 Volvo S60 T5 Premier FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged Electric Silver Metallic Certified. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption ReimbursementRecent Arrival!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet

Dealer Review:

Matt Haiken, Chris Mazzeo, and Luis Nieves are the most horrific humans to deal with when purchasing a car. They are deceitful, vague, and non responsive in order to cheat you out of every penny. DO NOT USE PRESTIGE VOLVO. I spent $27,975.34 (bought at sticker price) on a pre-owned 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Drive-E Premier. The issue was when I drove off the lot and did not spot a small crack in the bottom middle of the windshield and two dents on the hood. Shame on me for missing that. I texted Luis a few hours after leaving the lot with pictures of what I found. He said he would talk to his manager and see what he could do. This all happened on a Tuesday. I stopped by on a Saturday unannounced and Luis was not there and of course that gem of a General Manager Chris Mazzeo was too busy to help. One of the business managers helped me out and said they would repair the windshield as he was a safety issue but he had to check with the manager or owner about the dents. This is when the real issues began. Luis all of a sudden did not respond to by texts or emails until I wrote an email that I was disappointed. When he responded it was vague and not helpful. I then emailed the President, Matthew Haiken, who certainly is not deserving of that title. He pushed the email to Chris Mazzeo since, Matt was conveniently out of the country. A few weeks later as of Friday, June 6th, he was still out of the country as I was told by Luis. This has caused much unneeded aggravation and nothing has been solved. I was willing to take off this Tuesday, June 11th, and drop the car off per the email chain below. Why even bother and waste my vacation time as Matt can not even respond back to a simple email. Mind you, I do not live close to the dealership. They will just continue to give me the runaround over a couple hundred dollars. This was the first car I bought in 20 years. Such a shame. Bottom line, don’t use Prestige Volvo, it is anything but Prestigious.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1612FS2D1215434

Stock: 00051A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

