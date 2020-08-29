Used Volvo Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Volvo S60 T5 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo S60 T5

    98,945 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,500

    $745 Below Market
    Details
  • 1992 Volvo 240
    used

    1992 Volvo 240

    130,289 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    60,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $21,450

    $357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum in Black
    used

    2020 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum

    13,668 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $32,990

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S60 T5 in White
    used

    2013 Volvo S60 T5

    127,082 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,628

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Premier in White
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Premier

    41,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum

    27,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,601

    $697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum

    16,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,988

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    9,519 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $32,000

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    12,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $32,769

    $2,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic in White
    used

    2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic

    18,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,900

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription

    25,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,995

    $553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volvo S60 T5 in White
    used

    2012 Volvo S60 T5

    70,859 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,490

    $1,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    28,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,992

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    37,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,975

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum

    62,869 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,716

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum in Gray
    used

    2019 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum

    2,775 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $36,347

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S60 T5 in Silver
    certified

    2013 Volvo S60 T5

    94,991 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $744 Below Market
    Details

