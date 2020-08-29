Used Volvo Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 98,945 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,500$745 Below Market
Keiser's Automotive Sales & Service - Camp Hill / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS3C2127837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1992 Volvo 240130,289 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
East Coast Auto Source - Bedford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Volvo 240 .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS8803N1461237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$21,450$357 Below Market
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
harman/kardon Premium AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, Wheels: 18' Neso Alloy. McGovern Subaru Peace of Mind 30 Day Guarantee. We are so committed with your satisfaction with your pre-owned automotive purchase that we will give you 30 days or 1,000 mile New Hampshire State Inspection item coverage. McGovern Subaru has the pre-owned vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. For your piece of mind, we have included over 20 photos so you can judge the condition for yourself. A comprehensive list of options and features can be viewed at www.mcgovernsubaru.com. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see that McGovern Subaru, formerly Ocean Subaru, offers some of the best deals in the market. We will provide you a CarFax Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Everything up front! Serving North Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, Exeter, York, Salisbury and the Seacoast region. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to call (603)964-9303 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and to get any other questions you may have, answered instantly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MUM4H2003681
Stock: SB1665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 13,668 milesDelivery Available*
$32,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 7JRA22TK0LG034251
Stock: 2000642775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 127,082 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,628
Frank Kent Cadillac - Fort Worth / Texas
Dealer Review:
Caring & concern from top to bottom to make things right
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS1D2203656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,000
Glen Cove Volvo Cars - Glen Cove / New York
Ice White 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, Blind Spot Information System, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, Climate Package, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors.At Glen Cove Volvo we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPGAt Volvo Cars Glen Cove, we're dedicated to earning your business again and again. The first time you walk through our doors could be to browse our selection of used cars. Or, perhaps you'll stop by to trade an older model for a brand new Volvo vehicle in the Long Island NY, Sea Cliff NY, Oyster Bay NY, Port Washington NY and Roslyn Heights NY areas.
Dealer Review:
I just leased a new car. Mark and AnnMarie were awesome - so professional and customer-focused. And I also love their service dept. Can't say enough good things above Glen Cove Volvo.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV612TK5GB098438
Stock: UV7770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 27,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,601$697 Below Market
McLarty Nissan of Little Rock - Little Rock / Arkansas
Leather, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, USB / AUX Ports, ABS brakes, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows.2017 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 PlatinumWhen you choose McLarty Nissan of Little Rock, you'll benefit from one of the largest inventories in the state. Shop with confidence as we offer a 110% Price Guarantee, meaning that if you find the same vehicle somewhere else for less, we will refund you the difference, plus ten percent! All of our vehicles are competitively priced with Legendary Low Prices. We are a proud member of the McLarty Auto Group, which maintains the same commitment to excellence.CARFAX One-Owner.With McLarty Nissan of Little Rock, you'll benefit from one of the largest inventories in the state. Shop with confidence as we offer a 110% Price Guarantee, meaning that if you find the same vehicle somewhere else for less, we will refund you the difference, plus ten percent! All of our vehicles are competitively priced with Legendary Low Prices McLARTY Nissan is proud to serve the entire State of Arkansas including: Springdale, Fayetteville, Harrison, Mountain Home, Batesville, Jonesboro, West Memphis, Jacksonville, Brinkley, Helena, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Hot Springs, Mena, De Queen, Malvern, Pine Bluff, Lake Village, Camden, Arkadelphia, Hope, Magnolia, Texarkana, El Dorado, Junction City, Cabot, Conway, Searcy, Batesville, Russellville, Van Buren, Fort Smith, Bryant, Benton, Camden, Russellville, Hot Springs Village, Searcy, and Bentonville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TM3HB128064
Stock: HB128064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 16,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,988
Viti Volvo Cars Tiverton - Tiverton / Rhode Island
*CERTIFIED BY VOLVO*, *PERFECT CARFAX*, *CARFAX ONE OWNER*, *ORIG MSRP $46,410*, *PREMIUM PKG*, *HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS*, *HEATED STEERING WHEEL*, *NAVIGATION*, *BLIS*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS*, *PANORAMIC SUNROOF*, *MEMORY SEATS*, *BLUETOOTH*, *USB PORT*. *CERTIFIED BY VOLVO INCLUDES*: 5yr Unlimited Mileage Warranty Upgradeable To 10 Years From Vehicle Original In Service Date, 170+ Point Certified By Volvo Inspection, 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance
Dealer Review:
After months of research and numerous disappointing attempts to purchase a 2018 Mercedes-Benz 4x4 Sprinter, I eventually located Viti Mercedes-Benz in Tiverton, Rhode Island and left as very satisfied customer with the vehicle I'd been searching for. From the beginning, I was immediately impressed with the quick return contact I'd received from Viti's Commercial Brand Manager Robert "Bob" Fioravanti and his direct, no-nonsense handling of my initial questions. He not only handled the initial contact professionally, but also maintained the same level of professionalism in each followup e-mail and phone call throughout the process. After numerous communications and addressing all questions and concerns, I was willing to fly from the western U.S. to the east coast to purchase the vehicle from their dealership. Bob and all other Viti staff members I came in contact with, including the dealership's owner, provided the high quality level of assistance expected from any Mercedes-Benz dealership throughout the process; including Bob picking me up from the airport an driving me to the dealership prior to finalizing the transaction. I would highly recommend contacting Viti Mercedes-Benz of Tiverton, Rhode Island if considering purchasing a Sprinter; and, would assume if looking to purchase any other types of vehicles as well, that you would leave as a very satisfied customer as I have as you move through the process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 7JRA22TK2KG004490
Stock: V4010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$32,000
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY102AK3KP079909
Stock: 10430006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 12,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$32,769$2,540 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Peters / Missouri
2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum Mussel Blue Metallic Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, AWD, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, One Owner, Portable Audio Connection, Sunroof/Moonroof, S90 T6 Momentum, 4D Sedan, I4 Supercharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Maroon Brown Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Mid Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little farther. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchase include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
Dealer Review:
Tex was very friendly and got me what I wanted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVYA22MK9KP110120
Stock: PJD2683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 18,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,900
Old Saybrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
Excellent Condition. PRICED TO MOVE $800 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Clean Autocheck report! Autocheck1-Owner.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESHEATED FRONT SEATS. Volvo Dynamic with Ice White exterior and Soft Beige/Off-Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5600 RPM*. Clean Autocheck report! Autocheck1-OwnerA GREAT TIME TO BUYAutoCheck One Owner This S60 is priced $800 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $36,000*.Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MTL9H2423913
Stock: 5176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-06-2020
- 25,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,995$553 Below Market
Jaffarian Volvo Cars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
VOLVO CERTIFIED, Clean CARFAX History Report, CARFAX 1-OWNER, Certified By Volvo, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) 23/31 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This vehicle has been Value Priced, below our competition, using Live Market Pricing Technology, saving you both Time and Money! You'll never pay too much at JAFFARIAN! The Most Car for the Least Amount of Money! COME SEE US TODAY AT 600 RIVER STREET IN HAVERHILL OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.JAFFARIAN.COM!
Dealer Review:
I purchased a Volvo from this dealership. The salesman was great...until we signed on the bottom line!! This man was one of the rudest, unprofessional, uninformed salesman I have ever encountered. He lied about several things, YELLED, cursed and hung up on my fiance, who is a District Manager for CVS stores. We went in a snow storm, in order to determine the vehicles snow performance. I am not from an area where it snows (San Francisco). The vehicle was not "ready" the day of purchase. As I stated, it was snowing and he promised to get it "show-room ready." After a week of calling, we were finally allowed to pick up the car. It was mildly passable with less than a quarter tank of gas. The interior was filthy, the exterior was, possibly, hosed down. Finally, we were able to speak with the owner who promised to "make up for any inconvenience." Yes, right! He did nothing to remedy the situation. By the way, the vehicle left a lot to be desired. It began to break down, slowly, without any consideration from Mr. Jaffarian. I was, actually, laughed at by my colleagues, who are Volvo owners, for patronizing this dealership! "You really are not from here" and "Wow! You didn't know about Jaffarian!" I am a Volvo loyal, having purchased NINE (9) in my life-time and am in the process of purchasing another. NEVER again from this dealership. Buyer Beware!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TK7HB154472
Stock: 268V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 70,859 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,490$1,741 Below Market
Metro Motors - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Immaculate 2012 Volvo S60 T5 Premium Sedan. This Garage Kept Volvo is heavily Optioned and Looks Like New Inside & Out!! Finished in Polar White with Black Premium Leather Interior. 2.5 Liter 5 Cylinder Turbocharged 250 H.P Engine has Great Power Yet Gets 30 MPG Highway!! Automatic Transmission with Winter Traction Control and Stability Control. Heated Power Memory Leather Seats. Power Glass Moon Roof. Climate Control. Volvo Premium Sound System with NAVIGATION Backup CameraBluetoothSatelliteAuxiliary and USB Ports. Fold Down Rear Seats for maximum Extra Hauling Capability. Emergency Braking System for Accident Avoidance. Pedestrian Camera for safety of Pedestrians. Home link Garage Door Control. Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror. Volvo's SIPS Surround Air Bag System for Ultimate Passenger Safety. Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel That Tilts and Telescopes with Command Control Buttons. Front & Rear Fog Lights. 17 Inch Alloy Sport Wheels. All Original Key FobsBooks Manuals and Navigation Discs. CLEAN CAR FAX SHOWING NO ACCIDENTS OR ISSUES!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS3C2034347
Stock: 12S60
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum28,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,992
Wynne Volvo Cars of Hampton - Hampton / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Blue 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features; some of the best seats in the class; impressive interior materials throughout the cabin; intuitive technology interface is one of the best systems available. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22MK6H1013194
Stock: V2306W
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum37,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$25,975
Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
Volvo Certified, UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 37,888! EPA 34 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, CLIMATE PACKAGE (MOMENTUM), CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL, GRAPHICAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), CONVENIENCE PACKAGEBUY WITH CONFIDENCEEach vehicle has to pass a rigorous 170-Point Comprehensive Inspection and Reconditioning, $0 Deductible for covered warranty repairs, Cars model year 2015.5 and newer include complimentary 1-year subscription to Volvo On Call, Volvo Roadside Assistance is included for the duration of the vehicle's warranty, Roadside assistance includes towing, lockout assistance, jump start, flat tires and fuel delivery, Trip interruption benefits are also included if 150 miles or more from home, Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee, 5-year/unlimited mileage Warranty from the original in service date, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM satellite radioKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Turbocharged MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety LocksOPTION PACKAGESCLIMATE PACKAGE (MOMENTUM): Heated Front Seats, Heated Windscreen, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seat - Outer Positions, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), Park Assist Pilot, front park assist, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Power Operated Trunklid, 12V Power Outlet, HomeLink, Deletes heated windshield from Climate Package, APPLE CARPLAY. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleClosing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The closing fee charged by Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston will not exceed $525 prior to January 1st, 2021. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I have been buying cars for 60 years, and I never had a batter experience than with Hendrick's Volvo. From the time I started my potential purchase, to the finalized paper signing, it was professional and a pleasure dealing with these personnel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102AK8H1008394
Stock: 2P9957
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 62,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,716
Douglas Volkswagen - Summit / New Jersey
Blue 2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged22/32 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
I came in and bought a new car and left in 3 hours- The fastest service ever! Love my new Jetta! Thanks Nick Malanga! I give top marks to this dealer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV149MTS1H2433672
Stock: 62588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 2,775 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$36,347
Volvo Cars West Houston - Houston / Texas
This 2019 Volvo S60 Momentum comes well-equipped with Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, Security System, Rear-view Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more. This is a Clean Carfax vehicle. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Here at Volvo West Houston we have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customer's needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and if you have any questions and you would like to make a reservation on a particular vehicle then feel free to call us. Please verify any information in question with Volvo West Houston located at 15935 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 or call (281) 945-4500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 7JRA22TKXKG003278
Stock: LKG003278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-28-2018
- certified
2013 Volvo S60 T594,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,999$744 Below Market
Prestige Volvo Cars - East Hanover / New Jersey
S60 PREMIER 2,200.00 Power Glass Moonroof |Leather Seating Surf aces | Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror | Accessory Prep Cable | Power Passenger Sea t | Keyless Drive w/Personal Car Communicator S60 PREMIER Price Climate Package: 700.00 Heated Front Seats, Interior Air Quality System Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles Total Package Price Metallic Paint 550.00 17 NJORD Alloy Wheel 250.00 Destination Charge 895.00 Total Suggested Retail Price: $ 36,495.0, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. 2013 Volvo S60 T5 Premier FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged Electric Silver Metallic Certified. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption ReimbursementRecent Arrival!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet
Dealer Review:
Matt Haiken, Chris Mazzeo, and Luis Nieves are the most horrific humans to deal with when purchasing a car. They are deceitful, vague, and non responsive in order to cheat you out of every penny. DO NOT USE PRESTIGE VOLVO. I spent $27,975.34 (bought at sticker price) on a pre-owned 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Drive-E Premier. The issue was when I drove off the lot and did not spot a small crack in the bottom middle of the windshield and two dents on the hood. Shame on me for missing that. I texted Luis a few hours after leaving the lot with pictures of what I found. He said he would talk to his manager and see what he could do. This all happened on a Tuesday. I stopped by on a Saturday unannounced and Luis was not there and of course that gem of a General Manager Chris Mazzeo was too busy to help. One of the business managers helped me out and said they would repair the windshield as he was a safety issue but he had to check with the manager or owner about the dents. This is when the real issues began. Luis all of a sudden did not respond to by texts or emails until I wrote an email that I was disappointed. When he responded it was vague and not helpful. I then emailed the President, Matthew Haiken, who certainly is not deserving of that title. He pushed the email to Chris Mazzeo since, Matt was conveniently out of the country. A few weeks later as of Friday, June 6th, he was still out of the country as I was told by Luis. This has caused much unneeded aggravation and nothing has been solved. I was willing to take off this Tuesday, June 11th, and drop the car off per the email chain below. Why even bother and waste my vacation time as Matt can not even respond back to a simple email. Mind you, I do not live close to the dealership. They will just continue to give me the runaround over a couple hundred dollars. This was the first car I bought in 20 years. Such a shame. Bottom line, don’t use Prestige Volvo, it is anything but Prestigious.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS2D1215434
Stock: 00051A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
