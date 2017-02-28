Used Volvo Luxury for Sale Near Me

Premier Volvo Cars Overland Park - Overland Park / Kansas

harman/kardon Premium Sound, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Fusion Red Metallic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC INCLUDED WITH EVERY PURCHASE AT PREMIER VOLVO FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG YOU OWN THE VEHICLE AND FREE SERVICE LOANERS FOR ALL SERVICES IN OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT! CALL TODAY FOR FURTHER DETAIL AND TO ENSURE VEHICLES AVAILABILITY! FINANCING? WE CAN HELP! CALL TODAY TO DISCUSS AVAILABLE OPTIONS! OUT OF STATE? WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE U.S. CALL TODAY FOR A QUOTE! Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection

Dealer Review:

I turned my lease in with purchasing the full coverage lease insurance. I asked the general manager Josh if I needed to get it inspected b4. He stated that unless there was damage to the car or tires were bald I would be okay. My car was turned in with 19200 miles. I had it serviced 1 month with them b4 I turned it in. It was in perfect condition. Volvo is trying to charge me over 1000$ for erroneous and fraudulent charges on the car. Premier Volvo is telling me I had no added insurance even though I payed an extra 75$ a month for the peace of mind insurance. They are [non-permissible content removed] here. Do not buy a car with them.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4102WK1L1037692

Stock: VP3919

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-31-2020