Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Other
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    17,322 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $152,900

    $7,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Black
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    4,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $172,979

    $10,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Yellow
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    7,571 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $173,900

    $3,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Black
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    11,394 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $169,995

    $908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Black
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    8,414 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $174,950

    $1,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in White
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    6,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $179,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Yellow
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    10,357 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $169,800

    $2,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Red
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    4,384 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $189,759

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Red
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    17,297 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $159,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in White
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    11,654 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $174,900

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Yellow
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    10,595 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $174,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Red
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    11,317 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $174,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Yellow
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $159,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia in Yellow
    used

    2010 Ferrari 458 Italia

    12,230 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $140,000

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Ferrari 458 Italia

    12,850 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $189,888

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    21,750 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $179,982

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia in Red
    certified

    2012 Ferrari 458 Italia

    7,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $184,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia in Black
    certified

    2010 Ferrari 458 Italia

    8,722 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $179,900

    Details

