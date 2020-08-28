Used Volvo Hatchback for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

2011 VOLVO C30 T5 ONE OWNER!! TURBOCHARGED!! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY!! PREFERRED PACKAGE!! BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM!! ROOF RACK!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING COSMIC WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER OFF BLACK AND CALCITE CLOTH INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS SATTELLITE RADIO!! POWER WINDOWS!! EXTERNAL TEMPERATURE DISPLAY!! POWER GLASS SUNROOF!! KEYLESS DRIVE!! POWER SEATS!! POWER FOLDING MIRRORS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 2.5L TURBOCHARGED I5 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! FRONT WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($32K MSRP): PREFERRED PACKAGE $1800 BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM $700 SIRIUS SAT RADIO $400 METALLIC PAINT $550 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 2.5L TURBOCHARGED I4 ENGINE - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE COSMIC WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS OFF BLACK / CALCITE CLOTH INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - POWER WINDOWS - MOONROOF - POWER SEATS - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -

I have purchased two vehicles from this dealer. One is 2017 Mercedes Benz GLS450 and the other a 2010 Mercedes Benz C300. Both of these vehicles were in top condition and the price was the fairest of any I had seen in my extensive research. The staff at Cosmo's is the best in the business. They are very knowledgeable and very patient with someone who asks a lot of questions (me :-) I would highly recommend this dealership and know you can buy a car there without fear of getting a bad deal and void of fear of purchasing a car with hidden problems. Cosmo goes through EXTENSIVE pains to make sure he offers only top quality vehicles to his customers. I can assure you that I am not paid to make these statements and am in no way associated with the dealership. I am just a customer who was sick of feeling like I was being taken for a ride every time I bought a car. I found these guys and I no longer have that fear. They also have serviced my Jaguar, my Chevrolet Silverado truck, etc... They do it all. From selling and servicing $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador to $10,000 Honda Accords, they do it all and treat every customer as though they are the only one there. Thanks Cosmo's!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: YV1672MK4B2244538

Stock: CM7038

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020