Used Volvo Hatchback for Sale Near Me
- 122,219 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,560
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. C30 T5 Version 1.0, 2.5L I5 MPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic.2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 1.0 Clean CARFAX.Passion Red *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPGVolvo 2008 C30 T5 Version 1.0 2.5L I5 MPI DOHC FWD
Dealer Review:
Amazing sales representative and had a great experience buying a vehicle. I would recommend to anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 1.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MK672282069949
Stock: 141885N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 92,257 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MK672892140640
Stock: EM1373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,680 miles
$12,929
Capital Volkswagen - Tallahassee / Florida
�
Dealer Review:
Michael Felton at Capital Volvo is your go-to guy! I was able to get into my dream vehicle because of Michael, and the help of Justin in the finance department. Michael is one of the best salesman I have ever worked with - he is calm, not pushy, and extremely knowledgeable! If you dread the car buying experience you will NOT feel this way after working with Michael and his team at Capital Volvo!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK8C2269217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
Doug Justus Auto Center - Louisville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK3B2240934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Source One Auto Group - Schwenksville / Pennsylvania
Good
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK8B2243358
Stock: 243358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 88,419 miles
$8,789
Royal Volvo Cars - Vestavia Hills / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK2C2280455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,318 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2011 VOLVO C30 T5 ONE OWNER!! TURBOCHARGED!! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY!! PREFERRED PACKAGE!! BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM!! ROOF RACK!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING COSMIC WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER OFF BLACK AND CALCITE CLOTH INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS SATTELLITE RADIO!! POWER WINDOWS!! EXTERNAL TEMPERATURE DISPLAY!! POWER GLASS SUNROOF!! KEYLESS DRIVE!! POWER SEATS!! POWER FOLDING MIRRORS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 2.5L TURBOCHARGED I5 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! FRONT WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($32K MSRP): PREFERRED PACKAGE $1800 BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM $700 SIRIUS SAT RADIO $400 METALLIC PAINT $550 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 2.5L TURBOCHARGED I4 ENGINE - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE COSMIC WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS OFF BLACK / CALCITE CLOTH INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - POWER WINDOWS - MOONROOF - POWER SEATS - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I have purchased two vehicles from this dealer. One is 2017 Mercedes Benz GLS450 and the other a 2010 Mercedes Benz C300. Both of these vehicles were in top condition and the price was the fairest of any I had seen in my extensive research. The staff at Cosmo's is the best in the business. They are very knowledgeable and very patient with someone who asks a lot of questions (me :-) I would highly recommend this dealership and know you can buy a car there without fear of getting a bad deal and void of fear of purchasing a car with hidden problems. Cosmo goes through EXTENSIVE pains to make sure he offers only top quality vehicles to his customers. I can assure you that I am not paid to make these statements and am in no way associated with the dealership. I am just a customer who was sick of feeling like I was being taken for a ride every time I bought a car. I found these guys and I no longer have that fear. They also have serviced my Jaguar, my Chevrolet Silverado truck, etc... They do it all. From selling and servicing $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador to $10,000 Honda Accords, they do it all and treat every customer as though they are the only one there. Thanks Cosmo's!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK4B2244538
Stock: CM7038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 36,394 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998
CarMax Greenville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Greenville / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK9C2269968
Stock: 18965095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
Wolfchase Toyota - Cordova / Tennessee
LOW MILES - 69,245! R-Design Premier Plus trim. PRICE DROP FROM $13,000, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Leather Interior, Sunroof, Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged. CLICK ME!AFFORDABLEApprox. Original Base Sticker Price: $29,400*. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels EXPERTS CONCLUDETo Volvophiles, it's the reincarnation of the iconic early '70s 1800E sport wagon. To the rest of us, it's a sassy Swedish alternative to the VW GTI. -CarAndDriver.com. Start getting great gas mileage - 30 MPG Hwy WHO WE AREHere at Wolfchase Toyota we have always known there is a better way to do business. One that is easy, fun and engages you, the customer. We've been doing so for over 38 years and continue the Toyota tradition at our state of the art facility here at Wolfchase Toyota. Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Mirror Memory, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Driver Air Bag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Mirror, Driver Lumbar, Passenger Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Front Floor Mats, Cloth Seats, Compact Spare Tire, 5 Cylinder Engine, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Wolfchase Toyota Internet Sales Team at 901-457-4392 or webleads@wolfchasetoyota.dsmessage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK2C2279810
Stock: C2279810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- used
2010 Volvo C30110,252 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
Car Sho - Corona / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo C30 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK2A2175248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2008 Volvo C30100,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,990
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18387 miles below market average! White 2008 Volvo C30 FWD19/27 City/Highway MPGWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C30 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MK672882081085
Stock: S648180B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 114,662 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,451
EcoCars - Nashville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MKXC2271597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,340 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK2D2311916
Stock: 2000612399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- used
2011 Volvo C30123,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
Queen City Classics - West Chester / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK3B2225169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$2,126 Below Market
Premier Automotive - Milford / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK0B2192471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,450$930 Below Market
Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah
2011 VOLVO C30 T5 Hatchback 2D 5-Cyl, Turbo, 2.5 Liter Automatic, 5-Spd Geartronic*Preferred Pkg*Traction Control*Stability Control*ABS (4-Wheel)*Keyless Entry*Air Conditioning*Power Windows*Power Door Locks*Cruise Control*Power Steering*Tilt Wheel*AM/FM Stereo*CD/MP3 (Single Disc)*Sirius Satellite*Fog Lights*Rear Spoiler*Alloy Wheels*Bluetooth Wireless*Dual Air Bags*Side Air Bags*Head Curtain Air Bags**107K MILES**Auto Passion Team 1058 E Highland Dr.St. George Utah 84770 (435)339-6111Open Monday-SaturdayWe speak English, Español, Francais, a place where all people are welcome!Auto Passion has the lowest prices, best quality cars and has produced one of the highest customer ratings in St. George Utah. We are your pre-owned certified auto specialists. Two locations within the heart of St. George between Smiles Restored and Arby's on Bluff Street - and next to Wendys off St George Blvd. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Diesel trucks and many more. If we don't have it, we will find it.WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER AND CAN GET ANYONE FINANCED!Discover more gems on our website - WWW.AUTOPASSIONTEAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK1B2197355
Stock: 197355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,660 miles
$9,435
Land Rover Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Black 2013 Volvo C30 T5 Premier Plus FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.5L 5-Cylinder Turbocharged Leather Seats, Power Package, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo C30 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK8D2311421
Stock: TDD2311421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 52,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,999
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
LOW LOW LOW MILES........1-Owner, Sunroof / Moonroof, LOW Miles. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Barents Blue Metallic 2.5L I5 MPI DOHC Recent Arrival! Crest Volvo Cars serving all of the North DFW.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 1.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MK672982067678
Stock: 82067678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
