Used Rolls-Royce Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 46,233 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$91,395
Road Runner Auto Sales - Wayne / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56AUX48665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,999
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Base 6.75L V12 DI DOHC 48V ZF 8-Speed Automatic RWDNew Price!ORIGINAL MSRP $465,07511/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Vehicle History* Multipoint Point Inspection* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S57FUX73137
Stock: RU104779A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 9,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$154,977$11,831 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost? This is it. This 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Rolls-Royce Ghost . There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Rolls-Royce Ghost . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost: With a price starting at around $260,000, the Rolls-Royce Ghost competes with the likes of the Bentley Continental Flying Spur and the Aston Martin Rapide S. While the more expensive Phantom is offered in a full family of body styles, including a Coupe and 'Drophead Coupe' convertible, the Ghost is only offered as a sedan. The Ghost is one of the longest cars on the market, yet it can feel surprisingly nimble for such a large car; it doesn't feel much heavier than the BMW 7-Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the corners, but its true heft translates to excellent road-going comfort on the highway. The exclusivity of the Rolls Royce nameplate is of course one of its biggest selling points. This model sets itself apart with hand-finished details and workmanship, Quiet, dignified character, surprisingly nimble handling, and strong acceleration We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
I got a great car at a great price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57FUX53400
Stock: FUX53400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 27,223 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$112,900$11,249 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this beautiful and sporty 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost feauturing a powerful 6.6L V12 engine! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Rolls Royce but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this fantastic Rolls Royce Ghost at a great price and without the stress! This esteemed Rolls Royce is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this extremely tasteful and customized 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost include: Black Rolls Royce logo on Headrest Sunroof Wrapped Silver Engine Bonnet Rear Entertainment System Rear Picnic Tables All trim blacked out AC/Heated front seats Vossen Wheels Wood Panels/Door Dash Satellite Radio Navigation Bluetooth Auxiliary Inputs Power Everything AND MORE! This 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a Black exterior with a White leather interior interior that is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost is a 100% Carfax certified, accident-free vehicle and is eligible for extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS BEAUTIFUL, BLACK WITH WHITE INTERIOR 2013 ROLLS ROYCE GHOST FOR $899 A MONTH WITH $22,000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 144 month finance at 6.50% rate! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you will be our next satisfied client. Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S53DUX51723
Stock: X51723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 7,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$169,949
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Factory Certified, Includes Warranty, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Collision Warning System, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Front & Rear Ventilated Seats, Front Cam & Radar Parking Distance Sensors, Individual Seat Configuration, Night Vision, Picnic Tables, Rear Massage Seats, Rear Theater Configuration, Seat Piping, Wheels: 21 5 Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloy.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S58FUX53311
Stock: P3651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 10,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$189,990$1,287 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Driver's assistance 1- Picnic tables- Panorama sunroof- High-beam assistance- Lane Departure Warning- Head-Up Display- Front ventilated seats- RR monogram to all headrestsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5362 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59GUX53755
Stock: 6775UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 4,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$259,890
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Anthracite exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Front Ventilated Seats- RR Monogram to all Headrests Seashell- Starlight Headliner- Rear Theatre Configuration- Head-Up Display- Lane Departure WarningRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57JUX54362
Stock: 6866UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 7,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,900
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Wheelbase finished in Two-Tone Diamond Black and Anthracite with a Black and Tan contrasting interior with just 7,079 miles driven from new. Please call a member of the Holman Motorcars St. Louis Salesteam on 636.449.0000 for the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664L57HUX66472
Stock: HUX66472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 22,765 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$109,000$21,357 Below Market
M-97 Auto Dealer - Roseville / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59DUX51760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$209,900
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost, finished in Diamond Black over Tan Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.2018Rolls-RoyceGhostV128-Speed AutomaticRWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50JUX54414
Stock: RN-67025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 45,026 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$107,995
ICON Exotics - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S59BUX09188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$105,500$1,721 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 20" x 8.5" Front & 20" x 9.5" Rear Alloy Wheels, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View), Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Driver's Assistance Systems Two, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistance, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Compartment Convenience Package, Navigation System, Night Vision Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Theater Configuration, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost RWD Diamond Black
Dealer Review:
Currently in negotiations with MCS. Salesman PKis very nice but then that's his job. However PK what's going to be out of the office the following day after my initial visit so when I called in to talk with them about my financing I was told by the guy who answered the phone that he would immediately pull the information on my cosigner and take it to Nubian and that I should call back and he would have all the numbers for me. On my break I did call back and had the most rude experience of my life. I was frustrated because he did not seem to know anything about it. That was not my fault. So he wants to start from scratch but first he tells me I was not approved at which is explained that I know that but I was told to get a cosigner which I did so again he tries to start over from scratch because clearly he doesn't have a clue what's going on and I don't have time to explain everything because that's what should have been done before I called so I told him that I did not feel well and he told me that maybe I needed to call back when I felt better because he didn't like my tone, the tone of a frustrated woman who has very little time to explain the entire scenario for the third time. In any event I told him that I did not need to call back when I felt better because now is when I can talk so I said he could let me speak with someone else. He said that's exactly what I should do because he's trying to help me and then he hung up the phone. When I call back the receptionist was equally as rude as if she had some personal relationship with him she explained that he was the general manager I told her how he was being rude with me and she hung up the phone so needless to say I won't be doing business with them. One thing I believe is that you need to have a good and trusting relationship with any salesman when you're talking about spending that kind of money. They don't have the only car lot in Georgia or even in Marietta for that matter. They're salesman saw me test driving a car from a different lot and asked me to come and check out their cars. I didn't go in search of them on my own. I can go back and get the other vehicle. It was cheaper it was just as nice although it did not have all the features it's not something that's going to kill me whether or not I have a backup camera and navigation. It had the main feature that I need it which was hands-free. So Marietta Motors can just hold on to that car for another 57 days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57BUX49566
Stock: BUX49566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2018
- 6,377 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,999
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Altoona / Pennsylvania
Your search is over! Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 5,000 miles! Top features include cruise control, automatic dimming door mirrors, front and rear air conditioning, and power seats. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 12 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664L57FUX66422
Stock: 7P863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-29-2019
- 18,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$163,499$28,229 Below Market
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
*****NAVIGATION*****BLUETOOTH****21INCH WHEELS *DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS THREE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,HIGH BEAM ASSIST PLUS,HEAD UP DISPLAY,NIGHT VISION,ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/STOP & GO FUNCTION $11,575**FLORIDA REGISTRATION HISTORY**JUST SERVICED AND DETAILED TO PERFECTION**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILBILITY**FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
Dealer Review:
Yuriy was my salesmen this week and my experience was highly satisfying!! I inquired online Monday late night and received notification from him next morning. I went to the dealership that afternoon and Yuriy went with me on the test drive. He was very knowledgeable about the car and answered my many questions. I declared that day that I would be purchasing the Lexus, discussed the price and completed what I needed to do and completed purchase Thursday 5/16. Yuriy was very helpful with the cars technology and orientation of my new purchase. I read the reviews of the dealership before ever contacting them and was impressed with all the positive comments. Even though I was not purchasing a Bentley or Aston Martin, I was treated with the same respect and courtesy. The truly adhere to their companies mission statement to treat all customers the same!!! I would purchase another vehicle from them again due to my wonderful experience with Yuriy and Foreign Cars Charlotte 😁🚘 Great job 🙏👍. Thank you Yuriy Sincerely, Sharon D.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S54GUX53632
Stock: CP15198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 12,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,980
BMW of Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Smoky Quartz Check out this gently-used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost we recently got in. A Rolls-Royce with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Ghost was gently driven and it shows. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a pre-owned vehicle. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. This Rolls-Royce includes: SMOKY QUARTZ SILVER
Dealer Review:
Hematt, the sales guys walked us through with the whole process and assisted us on test driving our BMW X7. He was very helpful and knowledgeable about the product. Paul from finance made ease for the entire contract process. Salute! Will definitely get my second car with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56HUX54069
Stock: HUX54069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$168,998$22,845 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires and new battery! Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Arctic White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Dealing with BMW of Las Vegas was an awesome experience. The dealership is lovely, the salesperson we worked with - Ardie was great. He didn't pressure us and we feel like he worked to get us the best deal on the car we wanted. The Finance guy - Nawabi was also great. We signed all of the paperwork and then we changed our mind and decided to register the car in CA instead of NV. They had to redo all of the paperwork, but they were great about it. Several folks at the dealership followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied. I would highly recommend this dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S51GUX53815
Stock: GUX53815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 19,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$189,500$758 Below Market
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Manhattan Motorcars has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost. Original MSRP of $348,200! This Rolls-Royce includes: STARLIGHT HEADLINER // DRIVER ASSISTANCE 1 // ARCTIC WHITE SEAT PIPING // POLISHED STAINLESS STEEL PACKAGE // HEAD UP DISPLAY // WHEELS: 21 5 TWIN SPOKE FULLY POLISHED ALLOY // CONTRAST STITCHING // VENEERED PICNIC TABLE BACKS // RR MONOGRAM TO ALL HEADRESTS // FRONT VENTILATED SEATS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57HUX54212
Stock: U19506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 11,419 miles
$199,500$1,731 Below Market
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S5XGUX53845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
