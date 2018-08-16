Used Rolls-Royce Sedan for Sale Near Me

Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia

Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 20" x 8.5" Front & 20" x 9.5" Rear Alloy Wheels, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View), Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Driver's Assistance Systems Two, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistance, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Compartment Convenience Package, Navigation System, Night Vision Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Theater Configuration, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost RWD Diamond Black

Currently in negotiations with MCS. Salesman PKis very nice but then that's his job. However PK what's going to be out of the office the following day after my initial visit so when I called in to talk with them about my financing I was told by the guy who answered the phone that he would immediately pull the information on my cosigner and take it to Nubian and that I should call back and he would have all the numbers for me. On my break I did call back and had the most rude experience of my life. I was frustrated because he did not seem to know anything about it. That was not my fault. So he wants to start from scratch but first he tells me I was not approved at which is explained that I know that but I was told to get a cosigner which I did so again he tries to start over from scratch because clearly he doesn't have a clue what's going on and I don't have time to explain everything because that's what should have been done before I called so I told him that I did not feel well and he told me that maybe I needed to call back when I felt better because he didn't like my tone, the tone of a frustrated woman who has very little time to explain the entire scenario for the third time. In any event I told him that I did not need to call back when I felt better because now is when I can talk so I said he could let me speak with someone else. He said that's exactly what I should do because he's trying to help me and then he hung up the phone. When I call back the receptionist was equally as rude as if she had some personal relationship with him she explained that he was the general manager I told her how he was being rude with me and she hung up the phone so needless to say I won't be doing business with them. One thing I believe is that you need to have a good and trusting relationship with any salesman when you're talking about spending that kind of money. They don't have the only car lot in Georgia or even in Marietta for that matter. They're salesman saw me test driving a car from a different lot and asked me to come and check out their cars. I didn't go in search of them on my own. I can go back and get the other vehicle. It was cheaper it was just as nice although it did not have all the features it's not something that's going to kill me whether or not I have a backup camera and navigation. It had the main feature that I need it which was hands-free. So Marietta Motors can just hold on to that car for another 57 days.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: SCA664S57BUX49566

Stock: BUX49566

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2018