Used Rolls-Royce Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost in White
    used

    2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    46,233 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $91,395

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Silver
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    37,065 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $184,999

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Purple
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    9,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $154,977

    $11,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    27,223 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $112,900

    $11,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    7,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $169,949

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    10,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $189,990

    $1,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Gray
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    4,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $259,890

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB in Black
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB

    7,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $249,900

    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in White
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    22,765 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $109,000

    $21,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    9,353 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $209,900

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    45,026 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $107,995

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    20,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $105,500

    $1,721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB in White
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB

    6,377 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $249,999

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    18,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $163,499

    $28,229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Silver
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    12,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $199,980

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    21,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $168,998

    $22,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    19,572 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $189,500

    $758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    11,419 miles

    $199,500

    $1,731 Below Market
    Details

