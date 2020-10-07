Used Porsche Wagon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$74,995$369 Below Market
Baron Auto Emporium - Roslyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A71JL181210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$102,992
Planet Ford - Spring / Texas
Why look any further? CarFax has done the homework for you! Be informed about what you buy! They assure has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Only 21,305 miles! What a deal! A perfect cold weather 2018 Panamera featuring heated seats. Value, reliability, safety... This is the complete package. There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! This vehicle includes: rear view camera, power mirrors, safe steering wheel controls, convenient keyless entry and anti-theft system.
Dealer Review:
Planet Ford staff provided a great buying experience. We got what we needed, and wanted, without high pressure sales. Their selection was impressive, giving us a variety of option to chose from within our wish list, and price! Finance kept the deal honest, and straight forward. The truck has exceeded our expectation in performance so far. We chose the 5 liter V8 with optional 3.31 axle, 2 wheel drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CF2A73JL195109
Stock: L3283A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 22,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in Porsche Cars North America reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "No Key Fault".Porsche fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Test Drive the Vehicle to Verify There Were No Issues and Confirmed Performing As It Should . In the interest of customer satisfaction, Porsche Cars North America agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from Porsche Cars North America on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo AWD,*Volcano Gray Metallic Exterior over Black/Chalk Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $147,720.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Package Plus, **Sport Package, Voice Control, **Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment System, Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red,**Ambient Interior Lighting, Bordeaux Red Seat Belts, Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red,**Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass, **Power Rear Side Window Shades,**Front and Rear Park Assist with Surround-View Camera,**Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Illuminated Carbon Fiber Door Sill Guards,**Four-Zone Climate Control, Porsche Crest on Headrests,**High-Gloss Black Window Trim, Sport Design Side Skirts,**Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest,**21-Inch 911 Turbo Design Exclusive Design Wheels,**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Remote Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Color Monitor,Front and Rear Park Assist, Surround-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio, Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment System,710 Watt Bose Premium Surround Sound System with 14-Speakers,Porsche Communication Management, Bluetooth Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Front Leather Sport Seats with Memory and Lumbar Support,Heated Folding Rear Leather Bucket Seats, Bordeaux Red Seat Belts, Porsche Crest on Headrests,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Power Sunshade,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Day/Night Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Carbon Fiber Illuminated Door Sill Guards,Bordeaux Red Central Tachometer, Power Rear Side Window Shades, Ambient Interior Lighting,Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red,Automatic LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Porsche Dynamic Light System,Body-Color Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors,Rain Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,High-Gloss Black Window Trim, Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass, Sport Design Side Skirts,2.9L Twin Turbocharged 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung Automatic Transmission with Driver Selectable Mode,Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System, Red Brake Calipers,Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,21-Inch 911 Turbo Design Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
Dealer Review:
Thanks for my first car Kevin.you made it possible for me.will definitely do business with you again the future
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A74JL190514
Stock: 14094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 6,753 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$84,550
Porsche of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A77JL181146
Stock: S180264
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-31-2018
- 3,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$99,950
Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
*2019 Porsche Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo *** Black With Black And Luxor Beige Leather Interior *** Original M.S.R.P. $113,620 **** * *21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels* * *4-Zone Climate Control* * *8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)* * *BOSE(R) Surround Sound System* * *LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)* * *Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package* * *Power Steering Plus* * *Premium Package Plus* * *Seat Ventilation (Front)* * *Storage Package* * *Surround View* * *Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date *** In Roswell, the Hennessy name has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. Hennessy has been the trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Roswell for over 60 years. Here at Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta, it is our business to seek the best ways, through a Porsche dedicated staff and a state of the art facility, to continuingly exceed our client's expectations. It is this commitment to excellence that makes customer service not only our promise to you...it is our mission. We pride ourselves on providing a totally enjoyable research, purchase and ownership process that is every bit as satisfying as the Porsche driving experience itself. We recognize that Porsche owners are some of the greatest automotive enthusiasts and experts in the world who demand the very best...this is what ignites our "Passion to Perform" for you! Thank you for considering Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta for your automotive needs! Our team invites you to explore further and experience the Hennessy difference!*
Dealer Review:
Purchased a CPO Macan S from this dealership on 7/10/20 and noticed on 7/11/20 that the car had several trim issues, curbed rims, and dings. Hennessy agreed to repair the dings and curbed rims (but since they did not notice them initially it does indicate the poor job they do on inspection for the CPO process). The trim issues they have refused to fix, and when we complained, they have told us that we should have known at the price we paid that it would not be fully reconditioned. They have also taken the attitude that we should simply be thankful that the car was properly serviced. No customer spending their hard earned money should be treated this way. We should not be "thankful" that they sold us a vehicle that wasn't a complete disaster. That should go without saying. The reconditioning aspects aside, you should not purchase at this dealership due to the poor attitude they have towards their own customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A77LL180016
Stock: N20004L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 19,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$83,990
Hendrick Porsche of Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, Porsche Certified, GREAT MILES 19,940! JUST REPRICED FROM $89,990. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, BLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM, All Wheel Drive, Quad SeatsKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE: 14-Way Power Seats, seat backrest, seat height, fore/aft position, seat cushion inclination, seat cushion depth and lumbar support (4-way), Memory Package, driver and front passenger seating positions, steering column, side mirrors, lights, wipers, climate control, door lock setting, instrument cluster and PCM, Comfort Access, keyless entry and engine start, Lane Change Assist (LCA), BOSE Surround Sound-System, 14 loudspeakers w/subwoofer, 14 amplifier channels, a total output of 710 watts, BOSE Centerpoint 2 technology, AudioPilot noise compensation technology and BOSE SoundTrue enhancement technology, WHEELS: 21" SPORT DESIGN: 9.5 x 21 front and 11.5 x 21 rear, motorsport-derived design, Tires: P275/35ZR21 Fr & P315/30ZR21 Rr, STEERING COLUMN CASING & INSTRUMENT CLUSTER: In leather, FRONT SEAT VENTILATION: 3 levels of adjustment, EXTERIOR MIRRORS PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK, PORSCHE CREST EMBOSSED ON HEADRESTS, TIRES: 21" ALL-SEASON, WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK, BLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIMWHY BUY FROM USThe philosophy of the entire team at Porsche Southpoint can be summed up in a simple phrase, "There is no substitute". We know the feeling that the Porsche Key in your left hand initiates. We know the feeling that the distinctive sound and feel of a Porsche brings forth. We know what you expect from your Porsche Experience.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A77JL190331
Stock: PSP0004
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 2,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$113,999$1,831 Below Market
Audi Fresno - Fresno / California
Carrara White Metallic 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic V8 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Porsche Active Safe, Club Leather Seat Trim, Fr Massage Seat Function w/Fr & Rr Ventilation, Front Seat Ventilation, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED-Matrix Headlights w/PDLS+, Power Steering Plus, Power Sunblind for Rear Windows, Premium Package Plus, Soft Close Doors, Storage Package, Wheels: 21" 911 Turbo Design.Odometer is 4188 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CF2A71JL195643
Stock: CJ5643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2018
- 7,367 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$94,999
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Porsche Panamera 4dr Turbo with Premium Plus & Sport Chrono Pkgs features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Volcano Grey Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Automatic Equalizer, Digital Signal Processor, 3 LCD Monitors In The Front, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Power Spoiler, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Delay-Off, Chrome Door Handles, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Clearcoat Paint, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Tires: P275/40ZR20 Fr & P315/35ZR20 Rr, Wheels: 20 Panamera Turbo -inc: 9.5 x 20 front and 11.5 x 20 rear dual-arm 5-spoke design, LED Brakelights, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cornering Lights, Wheels with Silver Accents with Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Leather Seat Trim, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats Door Mirrors Steering Wheel Audio and HVAC, Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Carpet Floor Trim, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Full Cloth Headliner, 40-20-40 Folding Bucket Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Valet Function, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console Rear Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Air Filtration, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Bucket Front Seats, Systems Monitor, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System (PVTS) Tracker System, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Leather/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Digital/Analog Display, Leather Door Trim Insert, Engine Immobilizer, Front And Rear Map Lights, Driver Seat, Delayed Accessory Power, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Compass, Driver Foot Rest, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Engine: 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 -inc: aluminum block and cylinder heads, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Full-Time All-Wheel, Automatic with Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic with Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Air Springs, 23.7 Gal. Fuel Tank, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Regenerative Alternator, Engine Oil Cooler, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Air Springs, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering, Xenon - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Fantastic experience with salesman Juan Pinto at Drive a Dream. He answered all of our many questions to our satisfaction. Since we were at a distance, he took a few videos of the car and even video-chatted with us during a walk-around as well. The team at Drive a Dream expediently processed our vehicle and it arrived at our home well ahead of schedule. Very profession and courteous. Thanks Juan!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CF2A78JL195297
Stock: JL195297-40
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-09-2019
- 22,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$105,000
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
WOW, WHAT A STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A PANAMERA SPORT TURISMO TURBO !! STUNNING BUILD !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $170,320 !! LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, SPORT PACKAGE, 21" SPORT DESIGN WHEELS IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE, SPORT EXHAUST w/ BLACK TAILPIPES, SMOKING PACKAGE, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL IN CARBON FIBER, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK AND MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !! CARFAX One-Owner. Sapphire Blue Metallic 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo AWD 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) V8 14 Speakers, 14-Way Power Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Seat Ventilation, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Htd Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED-Matrix Headlights w/PDLS+, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Communication Management, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package Plus, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Axle Steering w/Power Steering Plus, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Smoker Package, Soft Close Doors, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Chrono Package, Sport Package, Sports Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Storage Package, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 21" Panamera SportDesign in High-Gloss Blk, Window Trim in High-Gloss Black.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
Dealer Review:
Paul Sidorski is second to none if you are looking for a Porsche! Great experience all the way around! Thank you Paul and the rest of the team at Napleton Porsche!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CF2A70JL195729
Stock: 12240A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$88,995
Germain Cadillac of Easton - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A73JL191220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$75,000$2,671 Below Market
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
PORSCHE CERTIFIED !! WOW, WHAT A GREAT LOOKING PANAMERA SPORT TURISMO !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $109,710 !! LOADED WITH OPTIONS LIKE 21" EXCLUSIVE WHEELS, NIGHT VISION ASSIST, PREMIUM PACKAGE, PDLS, PREMIUM PACKAGE AND MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !!Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * 111 Point InspectionCARFAX One-Owner. Agate Gray Metallic 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 4 AWD 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.0L V6 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Seats, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Communication Management, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
Dealer Review:
Paul Sidorski is second to none if you are looking for a Porsche! Great experience all the way around! Thank you Paul and the rest of the team at Napleton Porsche!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A78JL180720
Stock: PJW4861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 5,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$114,998
Herb Chambers Porsche of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Porsche Panamera includes: Total Value: $1,451. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Get the keys to the new Porsche sports car you've always wanted or bring your car in for professional Porsche service you can trust by visiting Herb Chambers Porsche. As a Herb Chambers Company, our Porsche dealership in Boston, MA, will always go the extra mile to ensure that you're treated to a first-class experience. Whether you're shopping for a new Porsche or have Porsche financing questions, you'll be welcomed into the Herb Chambers family with open arms! OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS: 21' PANAMERA SPORTDESIGN IN SATIN PLATINUM 9.5J x 21 front and 11.5J x 21 rear, motorsport-derived design, Tires: P275/35ZR21 Fr P315/30ZR21 Rr, FRONT SEAT VENTILATION 3 levels of adjustment, BLACK/CHALK, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seat Porsche Turbo with GT Silver Metallic exterior and Black/Chalk interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 550 HP at 5750 RPM*. This Panamera is priced $8,700 below NADA Retail. Reduced from $134,998. EXPERTS ARE SAYING newCarTestDrive.com explains 'Every Panamera is masterfully composed and compliant for daily driving.'. .
Dealer Review:
I have dealt with many salespeople in my long history of purchasing cars from dealers. I can confidently say that Yana Parfiyevich has portrayed the best image of Herb Chambers. She has been consistent before and after the sale in terms of trust, leadership and most importantly her care to a satisfactory completion.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CF2A71JL196081
Stock: R1784
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 2,585 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$165,980
Porsche of Wallingford - Wallingford / Connecticut
*We have five special offers available for this 2018 Porsche Approved Certified *Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid*.**1) Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program Warranty.**2) 2.99% financing options up to 72 months for qualified buyers with PFS.**3) 45 days until 1st payment valid for PFS retail finance installment contracts.**4) $350.00 Transportation assistance.**5) COVID-19 Hassle Free Pricing Program: **Porsche of Wallingford is continuing to provide an excellent customer experience while purchasing a vehicle during these unprecedented times. This includes remote consultations, haggle free pricing, curbside pickup or home delivery options. Please email or call us at 203-294-9000 to check on availability or to schedule and appointment. We look forward to hearing from you.**Finance offers based on tier one credit approval for qualified buyers through (PFS) Porsche Financial Services.**Sales prices are plus applicable sales tax, reg fees, $199.00 vin etch, $499.00 dealer conveyance fee. *** Transportation credit will be applied towards the final sale paperwork.See dealer for details offer expires 8/31/2020This This Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is a dealer demo that has never been titled or registered. This vehicle has the Porsche Certified six year and unlimited mile warranty from the original in service date of 11/30/2019 The original MSRP was $219,380 and this is list of the additional options:Exterior color: *Burgundy Red Metallic*Interior equipment: *Leather Interior in Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige* * 21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic * 4-zone Climate Control * 7.2 kW Onboard Charger * Assistance Package * Burmester(R) 3D High-End Surround Sound System * Ionizer * LED-Matrix Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) * ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View * Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Universal Charger (AC) * Power Seats (8-way, Rear) with Memory Package * Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows * Premium Package Plus * Rear Axle Steering i.c.w. Power Steering Plus * Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear) * Smoking Package * Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Silver * Steering Wheel Heating * Storage Package * Tire Valve in Black * USB Interface (Rear) * Vehicle Cable (25 ft) * Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CH2A70JL198284
Stock: P1959
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-30-2019
- 14,409 miles1 Accident, Personal Use
$89,994
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
Carrera White Metallic 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S AWD 8-Speed Automatic V6 AWD.VIN: WP0CB2A73JL190990 Price: $128,900.00 Exterior: Carrara White Metallic Interior: Leather Interior in Agate Grey Warranty Start: July 27, 2018Option List: *Panamera 4S Sport Turismo-Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest-Carrara White Metallic-Steering Wheel Heating-Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows-21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinum-Seat Ventilation (Front)-Exterior Mirrors Painted-LED-Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)-4-zone Climate Control-Bose Surround Sound System-Leather Interior in Agate Grey-8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)-Premium Package Plus-Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package-Ambient Lighting incl. Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment-USB Interface (Rear)Recent Arrival! 20/26 City/Highway MPGJoin The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A73JL190990
Stock: PPE1543L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 5,720 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$118,555
SJL Motors - Desplaines / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CF2A76JL195220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$91,888
Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche - Pasadena / California
Porsche Certified, Asking Price $94,900, This 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 4S is a CARFAX One-Owner. Comes in Carrara White Metallic over Chalk Interior, Vehicle was serviced by a Porsche Dealership, the vehicle comes with low mileage, Vehicle is very nicely built with sought after features such as Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birch, 14-Way Power Seats, 4-Zone Climate Control, Anthracite Birch Interior Package, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Comfort Access, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Front Massage Seat Function w/Ventilation, Front Seat Ventilation, Ionizer, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Keep Assist w/Speed Limit Indicator, LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, Memory Package, Power Sunblind for Rear Windows, Premium Package Plus, Soft Close Doors, Storage Package, Wheels: 20" Panamera Turbo, Vehicle Deletion of Model Designation, Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest, Vehicle Key Painted, 115-Volt Power Socket in Rear Luggage Compartment, Central Tachometer in White, Panamera Sport Turismo 4S, 4D Wagon, V6, 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), AWD, Carrara White Metallic, Black/Chalk w/Two-Tone Leather Seat Trim, .Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0We're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group.
Dealer Review:
we leased our 3rd Cayenne from Rusnak, Alex Manzari did a great job. He got the car we wanted at the agreed up on price and got us out of there within 1 hour.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A72JL190849
Stock: 13T00913
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
