Used Porsche Wagon for Sale Near Me

*2019 Porsche Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo *** Black With Black And Luxor Beige Leather Interior *** Original M.S.R.P. $113,620 **** * *21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels* * *4-Zone Climate Control* * *8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)* * *BOSE(R) Surround Sound System* * *LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)* * *Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package* * *Power Steering Plus* * *Premium Package Plus* * *Seat Ventilation (Front)* * *Storage Package* * *Surround View* * *Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date ***

Dealer Review:

Purchased a CPO Macan S from this dealership on 7/10/20 and noticed on 7/11/20 that the car had several trim issues, curbed rims, and dings. Hennessy agreed to repair the dings and curbed rims (but since they did not notice them initially it does indicate the poor job they do on inspection for the CPO process). The trim issues they have refused to fix, and when we complained, they have told us that we should have known at the price we paid that it would not be fully reconditioned. They have also taken the attitude that we should simply be thankful that the car was properly serviced. No customer spending their hard earned money should be treated this way. We should not be "thankful" that they sold us a vehicle that wasn't a complete disaster. That should go without saying. The reconditioning aspects aside, you should not purchase at this dealership due to the poor attitude they have towards their own customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA2A77LL180016

Stock: N20004L

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-29-2020