Used BMW Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 4,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,590
BMW of Riverside - Riverside / California
MP3, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM PACKAGE*, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE*, Z4 sDrive M40i, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Ambient Lighting, Automatic High Beams, Executive Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Moonlight Black SoftTop, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Remote Engine Start, Vernasca Leather Seat Upholstery, Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr Jet Black, Wireless Charging. 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i 8-Speed Automatic Sport RWD 3.0L I6 Glacier Silver Metallic Clean CARFAX. 24/31 City/Highway MPG *Leasing options available on this vehicle, please call us at 951-373-5000.
Dealer Review:
Andres has helped us to pick a car that we like. He is very professional, knowledgeable, and very helpful. Comparing our experience with another BMW dealer, Andres has made the difference.. proving it we bought the car with his help. Thank you Andres
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHF9C0XLWW46694
Stock: L9062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i4,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,825
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!... ...Best CPO Selection in all of Southern California!!!....Please call for all the details!
Dealer Review:
I was unexpectedly impressed with the professionalism and attention to detail provided at this dealership. Upon the first visit there was not a vehicle with the specific features I desired. Fabi made sure to get my contact information and within a week called me with the car I was looking for. The staff was professional and courteous on each visit. I am confident about returning to this location to continue to do business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z5C58JEA32730
Stock: P70315
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 16,785 milesFair Deal
$38,901
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 BMW 4 Series. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this BMW 4 Series 430i convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. Quality and prestige abound with this BMW 4 Series 430i. You don't have to sacrifice style or comfort with this fuel-efficient BMW 4 Series. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
I purchased my Toyota 2019 RAV4 through Mr. Salim Adil last month. Mr. Adil is very professional and caring person. He made the process very easy for me to follow and my all experience was very goo! I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a friendly and professional sales person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z1C5XJEC72449
Stock: JEC72449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV30,740 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,710
BMW of Kansas City South - Kansas City / Missouri
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 30,740! JUST REPRICED FROM $37,868, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! 430i xDrive trim. NAV, Heated Seats, Turbo, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGEOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App Compatibility, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel, Neck Warmer, Retractable Headlight Washers, Heated Front SeatsBMW CERTIFIED: UNLIMITED-MILEAGE WARRANTY INCLUDEDAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planOUR OFFERINGSIt isn't our diverse new and used BMW lineup or even our many auto services that set BMW of Kansas City South apart from the rest. It's our unequivocal commitment to the customers we serve from the Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee and Independence area. At our dealership, we don't just want you to enjoy your new BMW, we want you to enjoy the entire experience of buying it.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
"Juice" Baldin is the best advocate I have ever worked with in buying a vehicle. He is honest, listens, does whatever is needed to meet the needs of the customer. I would never buy a car again without his support.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4U9C3XH5H64565
Stock: P2160
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- used
2018 BMW M442,561 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$48,450
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW M4 2dr Base features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Wheels: 18 x 9 Front & 18 x 10 Rear, Heated Front Seats, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Power Front Seats, Lumbar Support, HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Convertible HardTop, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 16 Speakers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Proximity key: doors and push button start Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
The term “used car salesmen” to it’s true negative meaning. This outfit clearly plays games with trying to establish market rate as much higher than listing price. Upon arrival, the JR salesman confirmed the sticker price ($11k higher than listing price) was wrong and listing price was correct. After test drive (great automobile), the SR salesman presented negotiable dealer fees ($6,000) to handle auction costs, based on supposed higher market rate. Upon my rejection, a not so generous $500 reduction was offered. In addition, the salesman was pushy and rude. Don’t do business with these guys. Unprofessional. No integrity whatsoever. Workers were not wearing masks in a very confined office where people were crammed in.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C55JED22281
Stock: D22281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 129,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,999
Aiden Motor Company - Portsmouth / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEB5C57AC225825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,875$4,308 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Red 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo Aerodynamic Kit, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Essentials Package, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Premium Package, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Information, Standard Suspension, Wheels: 19 x 8 Fr & 19 x 8.5 Rr (Style 704M).Recent Arrival! 22/32 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)CARFAX 1-Owner. Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
Dealer Review:
Excellent service. Amiable staff. Buying a car from Donna McLaughlin was a pleasant, seamless, and efficient experience. She was patient, kind and attentive. I would definitely buy a car from this place again. Thank you for your service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z3C59JEC57856
Stock: JEC57856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 114,662 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,952
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
Orion Silver Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Dakota Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This BMW 3 Series has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this BMW 3 Series 335i convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. This BMW 3 Series 335i's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping BMW 3 Series. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 335i. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2013 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles--all sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. 2013 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a new-generation (F30) platform that made its debut with the 2012-model sedan--and is slightly longer, lower, and wider, while Coupe and Convertible 3-Series models remain built on the previous platform. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive--as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. Also, last year's redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated, isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. This model sets itself apart with A wide variety of options, compact size and maneuverability, practicality and comfort, long list of appearance packages and trims, athletic driving feel, fuel efficiency, and high-tech options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Everyone from the sales representative Bret, sales manager Matt to the finance team Megan & Lisa was amazing. They truly went out of their way to show they care and were knowledgeable in all areas necessary to do their jobs efficiently and with trust. They definitely made Superstition Springs Auto Nation Chevrolet stand out among all the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADX7C58DJ589597
Stock: DJ589597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive21,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,950
BMW of Mamaroneck - Mamaroneck / New York
**BMW CERTIFIED**NAVIGATION**REAR VIEW CAMERA**PREMIUM PKG**ESSENTIALS PKG**Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon Surround Sound, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.Recent Arrival! Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Multipoint Point InspectionClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 22/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 2439 miles below market average! Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Wheels: 18 x 8 Double-Spoke (Style 397), Sport Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Power Front Seats, Hi-Fi Sound System, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Convertible HardTop, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Sport Seats -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z3C53JEC57450
Stock: EC57450M
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 81,753 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,998
CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADW7C51CE730245
Stock: 18179921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,592 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,990
Harbor Auto Sales - Port Charlotte / Florida
2012 BMW 650i CONVERTIBLE ONLY 60K MILES BRAND NEW N63 MOTOR PUT IN AT BMW OF SARASOTA MARCH 2019 HAVE EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACT THAT CAN BE TRANSFERRED AUTOMATIC LEATHER DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA FULLY LOADED THIS IS ONE SWEET CAR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALZ3C55CDL71502
Stock: 1333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2018
- 66,560 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,000
Oakley Auto World - Branson West / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C56CE384968
Stock: 11428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2020 BMW M81,001 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$138,664
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This BMW M8 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" FR & 20" X 10.5" RR BLACK -inc: (Style 810M), M double-spoke, NECK WARMER, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP.* This BMW M8 Features the Following Options *DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE 2 -inc: Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Park Distance Control, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear and speed limit information , Wireless Charging, WiFi Hotspot -inc: complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Fr & 20" x 10.5" Rr M Dbl-Spoke -inc: (Style 810M), Bi-color, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by BMW of Fairfax located at 8427 Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22031 to make this car yours today!
Dealer Review:
I bought a pre-owned, certified 2017 BMW 330i. The cost of the car was below what I expected and the mileage was under 30,000. The sales rep was friendly, informative and definitely not pushy or overbearing. The finance person was the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C05LCD79417
Stock: DDLCD79417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-06-2020
- 90,030 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
McKee Motors - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEK73415B325885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$54,999
BMW Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 3,194! Alpine White exterior and Coral Red Dakota Leather interior, M240i xDrive trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Seats, NAV, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGE, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, TIBBFX. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate. All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE Universal Garage-Door Opener, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/, Speed Limit Info, Remote Services, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. BMW M240i xDrive with Alpine White exterior and Coral Red Dakota Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5500 RPM*. TIBBFX EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: BMW Portland is focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. We believe in giving customers straightforward information so that they can make confident decisions. All vehicles are equipped with StarGard priced at $599. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2N3C07L7E96353
Stock: L7E96353S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 46,819 milesDelivery Available*
$30,990
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW7C58EDX58841
Stock: 2000598378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- certified
2018 BMW M432,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$60,495
Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Sales Price Includes All Applicable Rebates/Incentives , BMW CERTIFICATION of up to 5 years/unlimited miles!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Convertible HardTop, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, M Competition Package, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front & 20 x 10 Rear.RWD Alpine White Certified.
Dealer Review:
It was a very pleasant experience - no hassles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C52JED22108
Stock: JED22108
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 29,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,998
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3V7C53EP771207
Stock: 19374066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW searches:
Related BMW info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.