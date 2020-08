Used BMW Convertible for Sale Near Me

BMW of Kansas City South - Kansas City / Missouri

CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 30,740! JUST REPRICED FROM $37,868, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! 430i xDrive trim. NAV, Heated Seats, Turbo, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGEOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App Compatibility, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel, Neck Warmer, Retractable Headlight Washers, Heated Front SeatsBMW CERTIFIED: UNLIMITED-MILEAGE WARRANTY INCLUDEDAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

"Juice" Baldin is the best advocate I have ever worked with in buying a vehicle. He is honest, listens, does whatever is needed to meet the needs of the customer. I would never buy a car again without his support.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

VIN: WBA4U9C3XH5H64565

Stock: P2160

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-29-2020