Used BMW Convertible for Sale Near Me

  • 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i in Silver
    used

    2020 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i

    4,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $65,590

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i in White
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series 440i

    4,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,825

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i in White
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i

    16,785 miles
    Fair Deal

    $38,901

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV

    30,740 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,710

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2018 BMW M4

    42,561 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $48,450

    Details
  • 2010 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2010 BMW 6 Series 650i

    129,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive in Red
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive

    50,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,875

    $4,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i in Silver
    used

    2013 BMW 3 Series 335i

    114,662 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,952

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive

    21,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,950

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    81,753 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW 6 Series 650i

    62,592 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    66,560 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2020 BMW M8 in Gray
    used

    2020 BMW M8

    1,001 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $138,664

    Details
  • 2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci

    90,030 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive in White
    used

    2020 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive

    3,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $54,999

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 640i

    46,819 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $30,990

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M4 in White
    certified

    2018 BMW M4

    32,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $60,495

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV in White
    used

    2014 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV

    29,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,998

    Details

