Used BMW Convertible for Sale Near Me

Orion Silver Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Dakota Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This BMW 3 Series has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this BMW 3 Series 335i convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. This BMW 3 Series 335i's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping BMW 3 Series. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 335i. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2013 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles--all sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. 2013 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a new-generation (F30) platform that made its debut with the 2012-model sedan--and is slightly longer, lower, and wider, while Coupe and Convertible 3-Series models remain built on the previous platform. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive--as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. Also, last year's redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated, isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. This model sets itself apart with A wide variety of options, compact size and maneuverability, practicality and comfort, long list of appearance packages and trims, athletic driving feel, fuel efficiency, and high-tech options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Everyone from the sales representative Bret, sales manager Matt to the finance team Megan & Lisa was amazing. They truly went out of their way to show they care and were knowledgeable in all areas necessary to do their jobs efficiently and with trust. They definitely made Superstition Springs Auto Nation Chevrolet stand out among all the rest.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: WBADX7C58DJ589597

Stock: DJ589597

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020