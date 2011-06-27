Used 2012 Toyota Venza Wagon Consumer Reviews

4 month Owner army4 , 03/21/2012 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I have owned my Venza now for about four months and really enjoy the vehicle. The only thing I made a constructive critique about is the shifter is in the way of the seat heater, getting to the cups in the cup holder, adjusting the temperature. It just feels like I always have to reach around the sifter all the time. Report Abuse

Comfort, speed, sound! dbbksl , 08/03/2012 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Drove a Camry XLE V6. Adored that car, never had a problem, averaged 15K yearly, got better than EPA fuel economy. Considered new Camry when I bought car in March 12, but test drive of Venza XLE V6 changed my mind. Incredible seat comfort, versatile storage, stylish interior, and magnificent stereo. Also exceeds EPA rating for fuel economy, just like my reliable Camry did. Not a jiggle or squeak in the body. Traction and stability control make this car perform faultlessly in pouring rain and on slick streets. Braking also excellent. Report Abuse

2012 Venza Limited roadrunner70 , 04/23/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Had 2012 Venza limited since 3/24. Like others, copared to Ford Edge, GM crossovers, Kia Sorrento. Came down to sorrento vs. venza. Preferred the sorrento for price and features but didn't care for seat comfort. Overall happy with purchase. Too soon to rate most catagories, but have to agree that the shifter is poorly designed. It is too long and should be 2 or 3 inches shorter. Not happy that CD player requries opening nav unit. Presume that 2013 venza has corrected these design issues. However, if it gives the same level of reliability that my 2002 highlander has given (two minor repairs in 125,000 miles), I will be very happy. Oveall, a good vehicle. Report Abuse

I love it Jacob S. , 05/30/2016 LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my Venza in August 2012 and have loved it overall. I'm 6'3 and I can comfortably sit in the front and rear seats with exceptional head room. I also drive with co-workers on a daily basis and they say the rear seats are beyond comfortable. It is a great road trip vehicle, except for the iffy fuel economy. The only issues I find in this vehicle would be the sluggish acceleration and MPG. I have never needed anything serviced, except for regular maintenance. I'd strongly recommend this vehicle to anyone who has children, as it's a very safe and comfortable family vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse