Used 2007 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews
Hosed . . .
Love the style, look and (when it's right) performance of this truck. I work out of state and put tons of miles on my vehicle, as well as drive it off road quite a bit, making 4wd drive a necessity. After returning from a trip, my 4wd locked up in 4 low - I took it to my local Toyota Dealer who informed me that this is a known problem if you drive your 4wd Tundra anywhere it is wet or cold - this was corroborated by several of the other techs at the Toyota dealership. I contacted Toyota and they said that although there is a known problem, it's not covered under the warranty. $2400 later, my 4wd works, but we've learned our lesson. This model just isn't right.
Trouble free
Bought it new 8 years ago and has never been in the shop for any repairs
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
FALLING APART
The cd never worked it eats cd's, never fixed. Immediately after the warranty went out 2 expensive air pumps went out. Toyota is aware of the problem in these trucks, parts to replace are on back order. We are paying 920.00 a month for a truck we can't drive. They have no idea when parts available. The repairs take an hour and truck has been in shop over a week and no idea when parts will be in. Dealership has no compassion for our problems. We thought we would have a dependable vehicle. We have only had 1 year.
Best truck I have ever had
This is my first Toyota, first ever vehicle that was not Ford, Chevy, or Dodge. I bought mine used and have been amazed daily at how really good this truck is. 20 and sometimes more MPG on the highway. 14 to 16 running around town on errands but most of my use requires highway driving. I bought this truck as a grand experiment because I needed a vehicle that could do long mileage and not fail me when I needed it. So far, so good. This is the most comfortable truck I have ever used.
Expected so much more
I have had this truck for a year and a half now and it's falling apart. None of the lights work inside, I can not turn up or down the volume on the radio, the steering has gotten so loose and I could swear the tie rods are broke. I had high hopes for this truck but no go.
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2007 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner