Used 2007 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Tundra
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Hosed . . .

travisthompson, 01/03/2011
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Love the style, look and (when it's right) performance of this truck. I work out of state and put tons of miles on my vehicle, as well as drive it off road quite a bit, making 4wd drive a necessity. After returning from a trip, my 4wd locked up in 4 low - I took it to my local Toyota Dealer who informed me that this is a known problem if you drive your 4wd Tundra anywhere it is wet or cold - this was corroborated by several of the other techs at the Toyota dealership. I contacted Toyota and they said that although there is a known problem, it's not covered under the warranty. $2400 later, my 4wd works, but we've learned our lesson. This model just isn't right.

Trouble free

Steve, 12/10/2015
Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought it new 8 years ago and has never been in the shop for any repairs

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
FALLING APART

ray, 02/28/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The cd never worked it eats cd's, never fixed. Immediately after the warranty went out 2 expensive air pumps went out. Toyota is aware of the problem in these trucks, parts to replace are on back order. We are paying 920.00 a month for a truck we can't drive. They have no idea when parts available. The repairs take an hour and truck has been in shop over a week and no idea when parts will be in. Dealership has no compassion for our problems. We thought we would have a dependable vehicle. We have only had 1 year.

Best truck I have ever had

Jon Phillips, 04/26/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my first Toyota, first ever vehicle that was not Ford, Chevy, or Dodge. I bought mine used and have been amazed daily at how really good this truck is. 20 and sometimes more MPG on the highway. 14 to 16 running around town on errands but most of my use requires highway driving. I bought this truck as a grand experiment because I needed a vehicle that could do long mileage and not fail me when I needed it. So far, so good. This is the most comfortable truck I have ever used.

Expected so much more

Chris, 11/28/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had this truck for a year and a half now and it's falling apart. None of the lights work inside, I can not turn up or down the volume on the radio, the steering has gotten so loose and I could swear the tie rods are broke. I had high hopes for this truck but no go.

