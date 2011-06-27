Used 2004 Toyota Tundra Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Number 1 obucko , 05/23/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle I've ever had... No contest. Too bad they didn't continue making these. Zero mechanical problems and exterior finish still like new. Rides and drives like a car. Report Abuse

Great truck! vetitcomb , 05/27/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new on January 4th of 2004, and I have not had a single problem. I have 120,000 miles on it, and it still runs like new. It is a little slow, but that is expected with a 3.4 in this size of a truck. I would definitely recommend a Tundra to anyone looking for a good used vehicle.

Nice truck! tnydtger , 06/03/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought it with 60,000 miles 2004. The car runs smooth, you would think your driving a lexus sedan not a pick up truck. I love the outside looks, much better and sleek then the new tundra. Downsides, 2 weeks after i got it needed new battery,brakes,positive terminal, starter. I purchased the warranty which is a good idea. Seems like little things will go wrong on this truck, but nothing major. All in all great buy. I love the V6 good on gas, but not great. I average 10 mpg city 14 hwy.

Built to last Toyota Pride , 10/03/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I own a V-6 but it has and does everything I need it to do. With today's gas prices, the V-6 comes in handy. I still get around 24 MPG while hauling a load of 1000 lbs. on the hwy. I'm very satisfied with my purchase and wouldn't think twice about buying another Tundra. Toyota, thanks for producing a reliable product that's worth my hard earned money.