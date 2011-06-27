Used 2002 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Good Value, Great Ride for a Truck!! pepjrp , 06/07/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck drives and rides great, much better than most in this category. I use it for light hauling, mostly yardwork and home remodeling supplies. It really fits this need very well. I would not want to tow a very big trailer with the V6 though. Interior is great, good design, fit and finish. Plenty of room for my family of 3. Report Abuse

Love This Old Truck cddc , 02/01/2014 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Edmonds does not show the 2002 Toyota V8 SR5 Access Cab Tundra so I am putting it in with the 4X4 version. Report Abuse

Great Pickup! I Vernon , 10/03/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got the stripped model 2DR V6, A/C, roll-up windows, no cruise control, approx. $18,500. This is really a fantastic vehicle except for one nagging problem. The front brake rotors consistently become warped from overheating about every 20,000 miles. The so-called fix is to buy new star adjusters for the rear drum brakes. This does not solve the problem, and Toyota refuses to issue a recall notice or assist owners with this problem. They just sell the star adjustors which do not solve the problem. In standing behind their product, Toyota is becoming more like the U.S. auto producers! Report Abuse

Tundra 2 Dr Longbed shell910 , 03/31/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I enjoy my Tundra Longbed because it's a basic pickup with no frills with just excellent quality in everything. Toyota' interior design and ergonomics are great. It's a good long distance vehicle also with great pulling potential and long bed capacity. Report Abuse