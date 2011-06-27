Used 2002 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Good Value, Great Ride for a Truck!!
This truck drives and rides great, much better than most in this category. I use it for light hauling, mostly yardwork and home remodeling supplies. It really fits this need very well. I would not want to tow a very big trailer with the V6 though. Interior is great, good design, fit and finish. Plenty of room for my family of 3.
Love This Old Truck
Edmonds does not show the 2002 Toyota V8 SR5 Access Cab Tundra so I am putting it in with the 4X4 version.
Great Pickup!
I got the stripped model 2DR V6, A/C, roll-up windows, no cruise control, approx. $18,500. This is really a fantastic vehicle except for one nagging problem. The front brake rotors consistently become warped from overheating about every 20,000 miles. The so-called fix is to buy new star adjusters for the rear drum brakes. This does not solve the problem, and Toyota refuses to issue a recall notice or assist owners with this problem. They just sell the star adjustors which do not solve the problem. In standing behind their product, Toyota is becoming more like the U.S. auto producers!
Tundra 2 Dr Longbed
I enjoy my Tundra Longbed because it's a basic pickup with no frills with just excellent quality in everything. Toyota' interior design and ergonomics are great. It's a good long distance vehicle also with great pulling potential and long bed capacity.
Tundra Test
I have the basic model of truck. It is very reliable with no mechanical faults to this point.The only thing, which is minor would be the pop-up drink holder stopped working. This seem like a small thing until the Toyota dealership quoted me $170.00 for the replacement part. Overall, I am delighted with the Tundra full size truck. The comfort level over my Nissan truck (the Frontier) is Night and Day.The cupholder upsets me because I am spoiled by the quality and reliablity of my Toyota truck.I would buy another Toyota truck if that time ever comes.That's just the way it is. Best Regards, Sid Smith
