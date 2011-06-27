  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Tercel Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg25/32 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/380.8 mi.297.5/380.8 mi.297.5/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque90 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm90 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm90 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower82 hp @ 5200 rpm82 hp @ 5200 rpm82 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.7 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.31.9 in.31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Length161.8 in.161.8 in.161.8 in.
Curb weight2035 lbs.2005 lbs.1975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.93.7 in.93.7 in.
Width65.4 in.64.8 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Super White
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Super Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
