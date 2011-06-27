I bought this '91 Tercel about a year ago, it sat for a year before I owned it, so it had low mileage when I bought it. Since then, I've had to do the CV joints, front brakes and now it leaves me stranded, as the oil pump bearing is shredded, no one is sure how this happened, as it is not a usual occurrence for this car. I did think Toyotas were good cars, but now I am not really sure. I paid $1400 and it could cost me $1000 to fix, I just got the brakes fixed a couple days ago. Since this is the only car my daughter and I own, and we don't live close to my school or my work, not to mention our bus system is lacking quite a bit, it has been a difficult last few days!

Read more