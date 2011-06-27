1991 Toyota Tercel Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$677 - $1,610
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Redesigned Tercel available in coupe and sedan versions only.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Tercel.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tom Palmer,05/06/2002
I bought my Tercel back in 1996 with about 40,000 miles on it. It never saw a shop until this year (2002) and only to replace the starter, and the AC. It is zipping past 130,000 miles with no major problems. It never lets me down.
AJ91,05/06/2002
For a car that was so cheap new, it has been awfuly good. Not once have I been to the mechanic for unscheduled maintenance. BUT- it does get very musty and gross in wet weather, at 110000 miles after being taken care of excellently, it is definitely falling apart. But i cannot complain that i have never spent a cent fixing the car i paid under $7k for 11 years ago.
werner,06/05/2003
What a good car. I've made countless trips all across the USA with no problems. The mechanic said he couldn't believe the car could run as well as it did (which was great) with the original plugs still in place after 100,000 miles. Runs well at 80MPH and now uses just a little oil. Mechanic who replaced head gasket at said pistons showed very little wear and car had many many miles left; internaly the engine was remarkably clean. Just a great little car that's a blast to drive and take you where you want to go economically.
Anne,10/29/2008
I bought this '91 Tercel about a year ago, it sat for a year before I owned it, so it had low mileage when I bought it. Since then, I've had to do the CV joints, front brakes and now it leaves me stranded, as the oil pump bearing is shredded, no one is sure how this happened, as it is not a usual occurrence for this car. I did think Toyotas were good cars, but now I am not really sure. I paid $1400 and it could cost me $1000 to fix, I just got the brakes fixed a couple days ago. Since this is the only car my daughter and I own, and we don't live close to my school or my work, not to mention our bus system is lacking quite a bit, it has been a difficult last few days!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Toyota Tercel features & specs
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
