1991 Toyota Tercel Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Redesigned Tercel available in coupe and sedan versions only.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Tercel.

5(81%)
4(11%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my 'peppy' little Tercel!
Tom Palmer,05/06/2002
I bought my Tercel back in 1996 with about 40,000 miles on it. It never saw a shop until this year (2002) and only to replace the starter, and the AC. It is zipping past 130,000 miles with no major problems. It never lets me down.
Pretty good
AJ91,05/06/2002
For a car that was so cheap new, it has been awfuly good. Not once have I been to the mechanic for unscheduled maintenance. BUT- it does get very musty and gross in wet weather, at 110000 miles after being taken care of excellently, it is definitely falling apart. But i cannot complain that i have never spent a cent fixing the car i paid under $7k for 11 years ago.
It just keeps going @ 174,000 miles
werner,06/05/2003
What a good car. I've made countless trips all across the USA with no problems. The mechanic said he couldn't believe the car could run as well as it did (which was great) with the original plugs still in place after 100,000 miles. Runs well at 80MPH and now uses just a little oil. Mechanic who replaced head gasket at said pistons showed very little wear and car had many many miles left; internaly the engine was remarkably clean. Just a great little car that's a blast to drive and take you where you want to go economically.
What Happened to my Car?
Anne,10/29/2008
I bought this '91 Tercel about a year ago, it sat for a year before I owned it, so it had low mileage when I bought it. Since then, I've had to do the CV joints, front brakes and now it leaves me stranded, as the oil pump bearing is shredded, no one is sure how this happened, as it is not a usual occurrence for this car. I did think Toyotas were good cars, but now I am not really sure. I paid $1400 and it could cost me $1000 to fix, I just got the brakes fixed a couple days ago. Since this is the only car my daughter and I own, and we don't live close to my school or my work, not to mention our bus system is lacking quite a bit, it has been a difficult last few days!
See all 26 reviews of the 1991 Toyota Tercel
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Toyota Tercel

Used 1991 Toyota Tercel Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota Tercel is offered in the following submodels: Tercel Sedan, Tercel Coupe. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Sedan, DX 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Toyota Tercel?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Toyota Tercels are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Toyota Tercel for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Toyota Tercel.

Can't find a used 1991 Toyota Tercels you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tercel for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,929.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,547.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tercel for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,916.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,041.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Toyota Tercel?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

