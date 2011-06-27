  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tercel
  4. Used 1990 Toyota Tercel
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Toyota Tercel Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Tercel
Overview
See Tercel Inventory
See Tercel Inventory
See Tercel Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg26/33 mpg26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/392.7 mi.309.4/392.7 mi.309.4/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG292828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque87 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm87 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm87 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm78 hp @ 6000 rpm78 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.no37.8 in.
Front leg room40.2 in.no40.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.5 in.no51.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.no35.9 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.no30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.5 in.no50.7 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.157.3 in.166.7 in.
Curb weight1990 lbs.no2020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.no10.0 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.52.6 in.51.8 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.93.7 in.93.7 in.
Width64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • White
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
  • Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
  • White
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Red
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
See Tercel InventorySee Tercel InventorySee Tercel Inventory

Related Used 1990 Toyota Tercel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles