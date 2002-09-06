Used 1990 Toyota Tercel for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tercel searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tercel
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tercel
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating412 Reviews
Report abuse
NJmark,06/09/2002
It a little tank...made of thin metal. You can kill this thing. Great car for student or when the road are bad and you just got to get there. Park it in the Mall with confidence, who cares about door dings, no one will steal it. Ours get 36-38 MPG...can't beat it.