1990 Toyota Tercel Review
Other years
Used Tercel for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Four-door hatchback model dropped, and two-door Deluxe hatchback axed. Passive restraints added, and automatic transmissions get shift interlock.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
NJmark,06/09/2002
It a little tank...made of thin metal. You can kill this thing. Great car for student or when the road are bad and you just got to get there. Park it in the Mall with confidence, who cares about door dings, no one will steal it. Ours get 36-38 MPG...can't beat it.
Doug,08/28/2010
Found this one-owner gem on the internet with 29k miles. My 12th Toyota, 3rd Tercel. Toyota's place in America was won with a simple strategy: make their entry-level cars cheap to buy and keep, and buyers will keep coming back for upscale models. The Tercel exemplified that strategy. Comfortable seats; simple, serviceable drivetrain; straightforward interior (you never need an owner's manual to figure out how everything works). Smooth runner (tho noise levels high when compared with 20 today's cars)-- and with 76 bhp, you won't be winning any races. 3-spd auto revs high and hurts mileage (28-30 avg), but does the job; it gets you there cheaply, and with just a little bit of fun thrown in too!
G. Fader,08/13/2002
These cars are very reliable, good mileage. Watch the brakes for frequent repairs and rust on the back wheel fenders. A little undercoating and they go forever. Great engineering. Too bad they don't put the same quality into them today!
Mihai,09/15/2006
This car is the best I've ever had. I abused it in every possible way. Almost never breaks and when it does it's dirt cheap to fix. Tires are $15 new or $6 used. Changed the brakes for $40 at a mechanic. Can't ask for more. You can take it anywhere - even off road. We took it to Oregon and drove 200 miles on unpaved roads and then back to California. Lookwise it's not the best, but I took it to over 50 dates and I've been far more succesfull [weeding out the bad girls] then when I was driving a gas-guzzler money-eater Pontiac. Toyota costs 9.5 cents/mile for gas, insurance, repairs and loss in car value (including one accident) during my ownership. Pontiac was 37 cents/mile, no accident.
Features & Specs
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
