1990 Toyota Tercel Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Four-door hatchback model dropped, and two-door Deluxe hatchback axed. Passive restraints added, and automatic transmissions get shift interlock.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Toyota Tercel.

5(33%)
4(42%)
3(17%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.0
12 reviews
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You can't kill this car!
NJmark,06/09/2002
It a little tank...made of thin metal. You can kill this thing. Great car for student or when the road are bad and you just got to get there. Park it in the Mall with confidence, who cares about door dings, no one will steal it. Ours get 36-38 MPG...can't beat it.
Why Toyota won customer loyalty
Doug,08/28/2010
Found this one-owner gem on the internet with 29k miles. My 12th Toyota, 3rd Tercel. Toyota's place in America was won with a simple strategy: make their entry-level cars cheap to buy and keep, and buyers will keep coming back for upscale models. The Tercel exemplified that strategy. Comfortable seats; simple, serviceable drivetrain; straightforward interior (you never need an owner's manual to figure out how everything works). Smooth runner (tho noise levels high when compared with 20 today's cars)-- and with 76 bhp, you won't be winning any races. 3-spd auto revs high and hurts mileage (28-30 avg), but does the job; it gets you there cheaply, and with just a little bit of fun thrown in too!
1990 tercel coupe goes forever
G. Fader,08/13/2002
These cars are very reliable, good mileage. Watch the brakes for frequent repairs and rust on the back wheel fenders. A little undercoating and they go forever. Great engineering. Too bad they don't put the same quality into them today!
Super-Car
Mihai,09/15/2006
This car is the best I've ever had. I abused it in every possible way. Almost never breaks and when it does it's dirt cheap to fix. Tires are $15 new or $6 used. Changed the brakes for $40 at a mechanic. Can't ask for more. You can take it anywhere - even off road. We took it to Oregon and drove 200 miles on unpaved roads and then back to California. Lookwise it's not the best, but I took it to over 50 dates and I've been far more succesfull [weeding out the bad girls] then when I was driving a gas-guzzler money-eater Pontiac. Toyota costs 9.5 cents/mile for gas, insurance, repairs and loss in car value (including one accident) during my ownership. Pontiac was 37 cents/mile, no accident.
See all 12 reviews of the 1990 Toyota Tercel
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Toyota Tercel features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Toyota Tercel

Used 1990 Toyota Tercel Overview

The Used 1990 Toyota Tercel is offered in the following submodels: Tercel Hatchback, Tercel Coupe. Available styles include EZ 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Coupe, and Deluxe 2dr Coupe.

