2006 Toyota Tacoma Value

Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,474$11,483$13,159
Clean$7,802$10,560$12,082
Average$6,459$8,713$9,927
Rough$5,116$6,866$7,773
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,166$7,561$8,889
Clean$4,757$6,953$8,161
Average$3,938$5,737$6,706
Rough$3,119$4,521$5,251
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,112$11,018$12,635
Clean$7,469$10,132$11,601
Average$6,184$8,360$9,532
Rough$4,898$6,588$7,464
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,056$7,115$8,260
Clean$4,655$6,543$7,583
Average$3,854$5,399$6,231
Rough$3,053$4,254$4,879
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,588$9,010$10,357
Clean$6,066$8,285$9,509
Average$5,022$6,836$7,814
Rough$3,978$5,387$6,118
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,374$9,016$10,483
Clean$5,869$8,291$9,625
Average$4,859$6,841$7,909
Rough$3,849$5,391$6,193
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,990$8,363$9,682
Clean$5,515$7,691$8,889
Average$4,566$6,346$7,304
Rough$3,616$5,001$5,719
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,414$11,315$12,930
Clean$7,748$10,405$11,871
Average$6,414$8,585$9,755
Rough$5,080$6,765$7,638
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,805$5,562$6,537
Clean$3,504$5,115$6,002
Average$2,900$4,220$4,932
Rough$2,297$3,326$3,862
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,885$6,955$8,105
Clean$4,497$6,395$7,441
Average$3,723$5,277$6,114
Rough$2,949$4,158$4,788
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,241$7,144$8,204
Clean$4,825$6,570$7,532
Average$3,995$5,421$6,189
Rough$3,164$4,272$4,846
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,911$5,601$6,540
Clean$3,601$5,151$6,004
Average$2,981$4,250$4,934
Rough$2,361$3,349$3,863
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,076$9,836$11,370
Clean$6,515$9,045$10,439
Average$5,394$7,463$8,578
Rough$4,272$5,881$6,717
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,914$9,634$11,146
Clean$6,366$8,859$10,234
Average$5,270$7,310$8,409
Rough$4,174$5,760$6,584
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,445$9,228$10,772
Clean$5,935$8,486$9,891
Average$4,913$7,001$8,127
Rough$3,892$5,517$6,364
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,545$10,361$11,927
Clean$6,947$9,528$10,951
Average$5,752$7,861$8,998
Rough$4,556$6,195$7,046
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,889$6,829$7,906
Clean$4,501$6,280$7,259
Average$3,727$5,181$5,965
Rough$2,952$4,083$4,670
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,520$10,340$11,909
Clean$6,924$9,509$10,934
Average$5,732$7,846$8,984
Rough$4,540$6,183$7,035
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,115 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
