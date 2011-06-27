Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,474
|$11,483
|$13,159
|Clean
|$7,802
|$10,560
|$12,082
|Average
|$6,459
|$8,713
|$9,927
|Rough
|$5,116
|$6,866
|$7,773
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,166
|$7,561
|$8,889
|Clean
|$4,757
|$6,953
|$8,161
|Average
|$3,938
|$5,737
|$6,706
|Rough
|$3,119
|$4,521
|$5,251
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,112
|$11,018
|$12,635
|Clean
|$7,469
|$10,132
|$11,601
|Average
|$6,184
|$8,360
|$9,532
|Rough
|$4,898
|$6,588
|$7,464
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,056
|$7,115
|$8,260
|Clean
|$4,655
|$6,543
|$7,583
|Average
|$3,854
|$5,399
|$6,231
|Rough
|$3,053
|$4,254
|$4,879
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,588
|$9,010
|$10,357
|Clean
|$6,066
|$8,285
|$9,509
|Average
|$5,022
|$6,836
|$7,814
|Rough
|$3,978
|$5,387
|$6,118
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,374
|$9,016
|$10,483
|Clean
|$5,869
|$8,291
|$9,625
|Average
|$4,859
|$6,841
|$7,909
|Rough
|$3,849
|$5,391
|$6,193
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,990
|$8,363
|$9,682
|Clean
|$5,515
|$7,691
|$8,889
|Average
|$4,566
|$6,346
|$7,304
|Rough
|$3,616
|$5,001
|$5,719
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,414
|$11,315
|$12,930
|Clean
|$7,748
|$10,405
|$11,871
|Average
|$6,414
|$8,585
|$9,755
|Rough
|$5,080
|$6,765
|$7,638
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,805
|$5,562
|$6,537
|Clean
|$3,504
|$5,115
|$6,002
|Average
|$2,900
|$4,220
|$4,932
|Rough
|$2,297
|$3,326
|$3,862
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,885
|$6,955
|$8,105
|Clean
|$4,497
|$6,395
|$7,441
|Average
|$3,723
|$5,277
|$6,114
|Rough
|$2,949
|$4,158
|$4,788
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,241
|$7,144
|$8,204
|Clean
|$4,825
|$6,570
|$7,532
|Average
|$3,995
|$5,421
|$6,189
|Rough
|$3,164
|$4,272
|$4,846
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,911
|$5,601
|$6,540
|Clean
|$3,601
|$5,151
|$6,004
|Average
|$2,981
|$4,250
|$4,934
|Rough
|$2,361
|$3,349
|$3,863
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,076
|$9,836
|$11,370
|Clean
|$6,515
|$9,045
|$10,439
|Average
|$5,394
|$7,463
|$8,578
|Rough
|$4,272
|$5,881
|$6,717
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,914
|$9,634
|$11,146
|Clean
|$6,366
|$8,859
|$10,234
|Average
|$5,270
|$7,310
|$8,409
|Rough
|$4,174
|$5,760
|$6,584
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,445
|$9,228
|$10,772
|Clean
|$5,935
|$8,486
|$9,891
|Average
|$4,913
|$7,001
|$8,127
|Rough
|$3,892
|$5,517
|$6,364
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,545
|$10,361
|$11,927
|Clean
|$6,947
|$9,528
|$10,951
|Average
|$5,752
|$7,861
|$8,998
|Rough
|$4,556
|$6,195
|$7,046
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,889
|$6,829
|$7,906
|Clean
|$4,501
|$6,280
|$7,259
|Average
|$3,727
|$5,181
|$5,965
|Rough
|$2,952
|$4,083
|$4,670
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,520
|$10,340
|$11,909
|Clean
|$6,924
|$9,509
|$10,934
|Average
|$5,732
|$7,846
|$8,984
|Rough
|$4,540
|$6,183
|$7,035