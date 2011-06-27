  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Tacoma
5(73%)4(24%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
74 reviews
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale
List Price Range
$10,850 - $14,895
Used Tacoma for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ownership of a Toyota Tacoma

Fred Analla, 09/17/2016
2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I really enjoyed this truck, medical problems dictate that I find something else for my use. The truck has been very good and dependable, I haven't had any problems other than having to install a battery. I very much enjoyed driving this vehicle and as an old an auto mechanic repairing many different vehicles this Toyota comes highly recomended.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good truck

Ericm, 04/26/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought brand new in 02. No mechanical problems, only issue was rattle in dash. 4WD is great! Decent MPG for a v6 4WD ~19 overall.

Report Abuse

Tacoma still the best midsize truck

azwipe, 02/21/2002
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Not for the budget buyer! But if you want the best you get it with this beauty. Try it for a test drive I really enjoy it!

Report Abuse

Overall best truck I've had!!!!!

Eddy, 07/07/2002
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The 2.7 Liter could use some more power but the TRD supercharger, it feels like an 8 cyl. I also have a V-6 crew cab which it is really strong, powerful, and fast. Hoping to supercharge it soon!!!!!!

Report Abuse

8 1/2 Years and Goin' Strong

TruckLuvr, 08/13/2010
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I had lusted a red Toyota 4x4 Xtracab since I was in college, and my wife and I could finally afford to buy this one new TRD off the lot. We've taken into the most inhospitable places in the Colorado high country, moved out of two houses with it, landscaped innumerable lots with it, and added kids to the mix in between all the rest. It's been flawless overall, and we still love it dearly after 8 1/2 years. Given, the interior is small for a child seat and two 5'10 and over adults. Yes, there are a few rattles, it gets < 20 mpg, and rides like a buckboard wagon. But, it's a go-anywhere truck that always works. We've never regretted buying it, even once.

Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale

Related Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles