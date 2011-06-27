Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab Consumer Reviews

Ownership of a Toyota Tacoma Fred Analla , 09/17/2016 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I really enjoyed this truck, medical problems dictate that I find something else for my use. The truck has been very good and dependable, I haven't had any problems other than having to install a battery. I very much enjoyed driving this vehicle and as an old an auto mechanic repairing many different vehicles this Toyota comes highly recomended. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good truck Ericm , 04/26/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought brand new in 02. No mechanical problems, only issue was rattle in dash. 4WD is great! Decent MPG for a v6 4WD ~19 overall.

Tacoma still the best midsize truck azwipe , 02/21/2002 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Not for the budget buyer! But if you want the best you get it with this beauty. Try it for a test drive I really enjoy it!

Overall best truck I've had!!!!! Eddy , 07/07/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The 2.7 Liter could use some more power but the TRD supercharger, it feels like an 8 cyl. I also have a V-6 crew cab which it is really strong, powerful, and fast. Hoping to supercharge it soon!!!!!!