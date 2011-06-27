Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab Consumer Reviews
Ownership of a Toyota Tacoma
I really enjoyed this truck, medical problems dictate that I find something else for my use. The truck has been very good and dependable, I haven't had any problems other than having to install a battery. I very much enjoyed driving this vehicle and as an old an auto mechanic repairing many different vehicles this Toyota comes highly recomended.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good truck
Bought brand new in 02. No mechanical problems, only issue was rattle in dash. 4WD is great! Decent MPG for a v6 4WD ~19 overall.
Tacoma still the best midsize truck
Not for the budget buyer! But if you want the best you get it with this beauty. Try it for a test drive I really enjoy it!
Overall best truck I've had!!!!!
The 2.7 Liter could use some more power but the TRD supercharger, it feels like an 8 cyl. I also have a V-6 crew cab which it is really strong, powerful, and fast. Hoping to supercharge it soon!!!!!!
8 1/2 Years and Goin' Strong
I had lusted a red Toyota 4x4 Xtracab since I was in college, and my wife and I could finally afford to buy this one new TRD off the lot. We've taken into the most inhospitable places in the Colorado high country, moved out of two houses with it, landscaped innumerable lots with it, and added kids to the mix in between all the rest. It's been flawless overall, and we still love it dearly after 8 1/2 years. Given, the interior is small for a child seat and two 5'10 and over adults. Yes, there are a few rattles, it gets < 20 mpg, and rides like a buckboard wagon. But, it's a go-anywhere truck that always works. We've never regretted buying it, even once.
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner