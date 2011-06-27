Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews
230,000 mile report
I've owned this truck for 6 years. it has 230,000 miles and it still runs great. no big problems just had to change the cat converters. and the struts and rear shocks. kind of a stiff ride but it's a truck. mileage is ok. could be better. i love this truck and would recommend it to anyone.
Great Truck! True Toyota reliability
I still love my truck, even after 15 years! It's had few enough major problems to count on one hand: starter and the valve cover gaskets have been replaced. Other than that, it's just been routine maintenance. Oil/fluid changes, tires, shocks, etc. I would highly recommend a Tacoma to anyone looking for a reliable truck. Edit: Still true! Update 8/2017: Still true! No additional major problems that I didn't cause. I've needed to replace some steering components after hitting a curb sideways in the snow. Everything else is still golden.
2001 Tacoma Long-term review
Bought the truck new in '01, at a price well below sticker. Added a bed cover, nerf bars, Flowmaster muffler, and most important, a K&N Cold Air Induction kit. The FM and K&N gave it a measurable performance boost. This is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. Has been to the shop once for replacement of fender flares, covered under warranty. Spend a considerable amount of time off-road, truck does everything asked of it, which is a lot. Towed a buddy's 24' Crowne ski rig 200 miles when his BMW SUV crapped out, and it pulled like a dream. I'll likely never own another truck, 'cause this one will probably outlast me.
145,000 Miles and Going Strong
Original Owner of my 2001 Tacoma, 145,000 miles no issues at all. Oil changes every 4 to 6,000 miles always used Valvoline 10/30. Live in ABQ so no rust issues. Pre-runner (TRD) with rear locking differential, great for snow and mud. Had some early issues with the front brake rotors but went back to Toyota original parts and issue was resolved. This is a GREAT truck and would recommend it to everyone, they are however very hard to find ($8,000 to $12,000 price tag) now since the 2004 and newer Tacomas are having the accelerator problems with the Toyota recalls. 300,000 mile old school Toyota's will live forever!
One hell-of-an off roader
In stock form this truck is very offroad capable. Good balance and grip and plenty of power. Only main gripe is the lack of a 5 speed when it was introduced and the damn placement of the digital clock. The electronic rear diff lock works great too. I only wish they offered a front locker too and offer the driver side grab handle on the a-pillar. It was deleted from the LIMITED versions. What marketing bozo thought of that?!
