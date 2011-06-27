Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
A Great truck to own, wish I could buy another.
I bought my truck new in 1999. I ran 2 crank cases of 10w-30 Castrol regular motor oil. After that, I have used 10w-30 Castrol synthetic motor oil ever since. I change oil about every 5000 miles. I have had to replace the electronics to repair a left turn signal issue that cost about $500.00. I have had to replace the power steering pump, twice as the first one was a rebuild and under warranty. I have had to replace the battery once and also the catalytic convert (about $1000.00). I still have the original clutch and have replaced the front brakes and rotors one time. My truck now has 456,5000+ miles on it. I would drive it to across the US with no worries. It has been a great truck. It is now 2/28/2016 and my truck now has 478,000+ miles on it. I still have the original clutch and motor. I have some issues now but they are minor as the truck is still a reliable form a transportation to and from work. I now average 250 miles a week instead of 700 as when I lived in Atlanta. I have noticed that some of the plastics are starting to break or show some serious signs of wear. I also notice that my gas mileage has decreased some. I am down around 20mpg where years ago I was around 26mpg. 8-27-2016 Update... Truck odometer will soon show 485,000 miles. It has been a great truck. The AC no longer works. The interior is showing signs of wear. I now drive about 25 miles one way to each day now instead of 70. It still runs great. 15 months it should have 500,000 miles. It still has original clutch and motor.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bullet Proof
I have had no problems with this truck for 19 years. With 4X4 it is unstoppable in snow. My total repairs have been a starter motor and a horn ($13) aside from routine maintenance. The 2.7 L motor is okay but a bit weak when towing a boat or trailer. Update: The truck is still running like a champ. I have changed the oil but have had no other repairs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Reliable Truck - But Dull to Drive
I bought this truck brand new 15 years ago and now have 72,000 miles - and she's a garage queen. Finally replaced the original tires at 66,000 and still on the original brake pads! Shocks got squishy early on so replaced them with KYB's at 51,000. The only repeat problem is with the Idle Air Control ("IAC") valve which tends to go out on these trucks. I replaced it once and now need to replace it again. The part is about $350 at Toyota and, with a couple hours work, I can install it myself. This is a great looking truck - white with the TRD package - but like most Toyotas, it drives with all the personality of a dial tone. Just plain dull, like you might as well be driving a Camry.
Excellent Truck - Buy one
4x4 x cab v-6 5spd - 20.5 overall gas mileage, good power, excellent capability off road. I have pulled 5500 lb trailer short distance with no problem or strain but I highly recommend a draw tight, no bumper pull. Interior is adequate for a 99 but I really like the 05s. Have not had one problem other than waterpump outage at 74000 miles - routine maintenance is all
LOVE IT!!!!
I have had my Tacoma for nearly two year. It is WONDERFUL. I have NEVER had ANY problem with it other than needing an oil change..Offroad it has been perfect. I was in a MAJOR accident with no injury thanks to this truck, although the airbags did no deploy..hmmmm. I have been forced to sell it and am HEARTBROKEN. When I can again afford a truck, IT WILL BE A TACOMA!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner