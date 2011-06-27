Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

A Great truck to own, wish I could buy another. wolfnium , 08/27/2013 SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my truck new in 1999. I ran 2 crank cases of 10w-30 Castrol regular motor oil. After that, I have used 10w-30 Castrol synthetic motor oil ever since. I change oil about every 5000 miles. I have had to replace the electronics to repair a left turn signal issue that cost about $500.00. I have had to replace the power steering pump, twice as the first one was a rebuild and under warranty. I have had to replace the battery once and also the catalytic convert (about $1000.00). I still have the original clutch and have replaced the front brakes and rotors one time. My truck now has 456,5000+ miles on it. I would drive it to across the US with no worries. It has been a great truck. It is now 2/28/2016 and my truck now has 478,000+ miles on it. I still have the original clutch and motor. I have some issues now but they are minor as the truck is still a reliable form a transportation to and from work. I now average 250 miles a week instead of 700 as when I lived in Atlanta. I have noticed that some of the plastics are starting to break or show some serious signs of wear. I also notice that my gas mileage has decreased some. I am down around 20mpg where years ago I was around 26mpg. 8-27-2016 Update... Truck odometer will soon show 485,000 miles. It has been a great truck. The AC no longer works. The interior is showing signs of wear. I now drive about 25 miles one way to each day now instead of 70. It still runs great. 15 months it should have 500,000 miles. It still has original clutch and motor. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bullet Proof David R , 11/21/2017 SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had no problems with this truck for 19 years. With 4X4 it is unstoppable in snow. My total repairs have been a starter motor and a horn ($13) aside from routine maintenance. The 2.7 L motor is okay but a bit weak when towing a boat or trailer. Update: The truck is still running like a champ. I have changed the oil but have had no other repairs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Reliable Truck - But Dull to Drive handsomerob1 , 11/05/2014 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new 15 years ago and now have 72,000 miles - and she's a garage queen. Finally replaced the original tires at 66,000 and still on the original brake pads! Shocks got squishy early on so replaced them with KYB's at 51,000. The only repeat problem is with the Idle Air Control ("IAC") valve which tends to go out on these trucks. I replaced it once and now need to replace it again. The part is about $350 at Toyota and, with a couple hours work, I can install it myself. This is a great looking truck - white with the TRD package - but like most Toyotas, it drives with all the personality of a dial tone. Just plain dull, like you might as well be driving a Camry. Report Abuse

Excellent Truck - Buy one kkser , 02/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 4x4 x cab v-6 5spd - 20.5 overall gas mileage, good power, excellent capability off road. I have pulled 5500 lb trailer short distance with no problem or strain but I highly recommend a draw tight, no bumper pull. Interior is adequate for a 99 but I really like the 05s. Have not had one problem other than waterpump outage at 74000 miles - routine maintenance is all Report Abuse