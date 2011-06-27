Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

I Love My Toyota joe , 06/12/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my Toyota at 118,000 , and after replacing little things here and there, it still runs like new and looks good. It has seen mud and water door high and have not got it stuck yet. I will have this truck restored and give it to my son (maybe) I do love my truck.. Report Abuse

Most Reliable Vehicle I've Ever Owned BB , 05/14/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful It has been a superb vehicle. Only things replaced: sensor inside catalytic converter; solenoid in starter; & manifold. I'm just now getting to the point that the clutch assembly needs replaced with almost 280,000 miles on the truck. Great lumbar support for my back. I'd like to change a few things inside the cab that were not well designed, but they are small issues compared to the truck's reliability and great gas mileage. I'll keep it until I'm too old to drive a stick shift!

Overall Great, Dependable and Fun Broeheem , 07/31/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this truck about a year ago, and am pretty happy with it. The 3.4 has more than enough gusto for me, the trans feels solid, and the suspension is a perfect balance of smooth ride and tight handling. SR5 has nearly all the toys standard and the factory option packages take care of the rest. I was determined to find one with all the options that you could get (except auto - would never own an auto). Exterior is the last decent-looking one before the headlights got massive, interior is not as sweet as the last model (and that hideous exploding steering pillow had to go immediately), but at least Toyota figured out that the speakers ought to NOT be pointing at the floor.

Engine is worn out christopherrum , 06/03/2013 8 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this truck, have done front rotors, painted the truck and performed some routine maintenance. I am a mechanic by trade and expected this vehicle to hit 500,000 miles because of the reputation of Toyotas. I got it at 198,000 miles and changed some of the engine sensors, plugs wires and ignition coil trying to fix a power issue. Finally I found the engine is simply worn out, my compression is below the minium specification on two cylinders. The piston rings are worn out and the valves are worn as well. I have tried all kinds of chemicals including Zado. It runs well and crainks a bit long when cold but does run and is not noisy mechanically. Chemicals did help my transmission.