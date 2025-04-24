Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road vs. Nissan Frontier Pro-4X: Midsize Trucks Battle in the Dirt

When it comes to chassis flex, we headed over to the ziggurat — a favorite test of ours. When you’re off-roading, you want to keep all four wheels on terra firma as much as possible. By climbing the ziggurat with one front wheel until a rear wheel loses traction, we can see just how much the truck can flex. The higher it can climb, the more articulation the truck has.

Both trucks have an approach angle of around 32 degrees, so neither one had any issues scraping the front end while getting up onto the steep ziggurat. The Toyota has a disconnecting front sway bar, which allows its front wheels to move up and down just a touch more than the Nissan’s.

Now, approach angle and chassis flex aren’t the only factors that contribute to a good off-road truck. Ground clearance and breakover angle — the midpoint of a car’s chassis between the wheelbase — also play a part. The Tacoma has more ground clearance than the Frontier, which translates to a better breakover angle. This means that the Taco can clear more obstacles without hurting its undercarriage. Fortunately, we were able to test both trucks without incurring any damage.