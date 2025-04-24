- We took the Frontier and Tacoma up a steep hill, through a high-speed wash, and up the ziggurat of integrity.
- The Nissan can tow more, but the Toyota can haul more in its bed.
- One truck completed the obstacles a bit easier, but the other did better at higher speeds.
Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road vs. Nissan Frontier Pro-4X: Midsize Trucks Battle in the Dirt
The often-overlooked Nissan Frontier proves its mettle against the strong-selling Toyota Tacoma
The Nissan Frontier doesn’t get much love these days. While it’s true that it’s not quite as technologically advanced as other midsize trucks like the Chevrolet Colorado or Ford Ranger, it’s still plenty capable. To find out just how capable, we recently took the off-road-focused Frontier Pro-4X out to the dirt and put it head-to-head against the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road we have in our One-Year Road Test fleet.
Our first test was a steep hill climb with plenty of opportunity to get a wheel up off the ground. Both vehicles have a rear locking differential, which evenly distributes power across the back wheels, but we wanted to see if we could get up the hill without having to activate this aid. Turns out that low-range four-wheel drive was all that we needed, as both trucks made it to the top, but it was much easier to do in the Tacoma.
On the other side of the hill, we employed hill descent control. This system keeps a truck at a steady pace without the need for the driver to press on the brakes. It’s a great way to keep your truck in control when the going gets steep. Both trucks performed admirably, but the Frontier’s hill descent control speed felt a bit too fast; the Tacoma was much easier to control.
When it comes to chassis flex, we headed over to the ziggurat — a favorite test of ours. When you’re off-roading, you want to keep all four wheels on terra firma as much as possible. By climbing the ziggurat with one front wheel until a rear wheel loses traction, we can see just how much the truck can flex. The higher it can climb, the more articulation the truck has.
Both trucks have an approach angle of around 32 degrees, so neither one had any issues scraping the front end while getting up onto the steep ziggurat. The Toyota has a disconnecting front sway bar, which allows its front wheels to move up and down just a touch more than the Nissan’s.
Now, approach angle and chassis flex aren’t the only factors that contribute to a good off-road truck. Ground clearance and breakover angle — the midpoint of a car’s chassis between the wheelbase — also play a part. The Tacoma has more ground clearance than the Frontier, which translates to a better breakover angle. This means that the Taco can clear more obstacles without hurting its undercarriage. Fortunately, we were able to test both trucks without incurring any damage.
As for other truck stuff, both vehicles are definitely workhorses. You can buy either truck with a 5-foot or 6-foot bed, but our testers with the shorter beds are definitely the bigger sellers. As configured, the Frontier can tow 6,680 pounds, just a bit more than the Tacoma. However, the Taco takes the payload crown with the ability to haul 1,610 pounds in the bed.
Inside, both trucks get big infotainment screens with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system in the Tacoma is easier to use and the native navigation system is better, but neither is going to be winning any awards for innovation.
Under its hood, the Nissan offers us a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 engine with 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. The Toyota can be had with a hybrid engine, but our tester has the less powerful turbocharged four-cylinder with 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. As we navigated a twisty wash, both trucks were fun to drive with plenty of power, but we preferred the Frontier’s V6 and more communicative steering.
Is there a clear winner?
Honestly, no. As tested, the Tacoma TRD Off-Road is about $5,000 more than the Frontier Pro-4X, but it doesn’t feel like a $5,000 better truck. There are areas where the Tacoma excels, but the Frontier offers more towing, better high-speed control and a greater value.
That said, go easier on the options and the Tacoma’s price comes down, giving the Frontier less of a value advantage. And in the end, both trucks are solid. The Nissan might not get the same amount of love as the Tacoma (or Colorado or Ranger), but it’s still worth your attention — and dollars.