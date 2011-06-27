2020 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews

Best long term mini-van on the market in the USA Don , 09/19/2019 LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful Sienna may not have as many features as some of the competition. However, for longevity and durability Honda or Chrysler don't even come close. The powertrain is far superior to any competitors and with regular maintenance a 200 or 300k life is attainable without major repairs. Having owned the Honda Odyssey and replacing two transmissions in 30k miles, never again. Sienna offers the most volume for a mini-van and a reasonable almost Lexus sedan ride. While I wouldn't rate it as high at the Lexus LS 460 that I own, it comes at a fraction of the price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

For my fam this is still no. 1 Mo G. , 09/09/2019 SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Biggest cargo volume of all minivans. I do not think the SE Premium model looks cheap compared to the competition. I prefer its interior and feel it looks more refined. By far the best turning radius of almost any car, let alone a van! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It doesn't matter what your friends say... Van Haulen , 11/13/2019 XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I have lobbied my wife and kids for a van for years and they laughed at me every time. Recently, it was time to get a slightly used car again. It was down to a 4Runner or the (hated) Sienna. My wife took my younger daughter to do a second test drive after I acquiesced and told her to just get the 4Runner. Well, they loved the Sienna and we ended up buying a new one mainly because the depreciation is so slow on a Toyota we couldn't pass up one with 3 miles on it. Here's the deal: It's a Toyota which means only Honda owners know what similar quality is and that counts when friends see you driving a mini-van. It's luxurious inside and the feeling is unique-like a limousine. It is so roomy inside that everyone feels relaxed, unlike an SUV or sedan and will still haul an upright piano behind the third row passengers. It rides like a luxury car without the feeling of rollover, is really quiet and has very good visibility. The techno-weenie stuff like the WiFi network and hotspot, lane departure and cruise radar are nice along with the power rear vent windows controlled by the driver (emergency dog gas removal). Being able to watch streaming videos via WiFi from a phone (with unlimited data) on the back movie screen makes the trip fun for passengers. Gas mileage is over 20 city, partly because when you are floating along on your quiet little cloud of comfort called Sienna, you don't need to mash the gas pedal-you're too relaxed. Bob Ross would love this van. The beautiful leather interior is really nice even though the 2020 Sienna is a little dated. It is a toss up with the Honda but I see 300k miles down the road. BTW, other cars are a Tacoma and a G37, so I have the 3 vehicles I want. Update: after first 1,000 mile family road trip, it's 3 thumbs up. Close to 27 highway at 70-80 mph with a 20 gallon tank really gives a nice cruising range. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good minivan, tech toys are worthless Paul , 12/04/2019 LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I just bought my second Toyota Sienna, first was in 2014 and still have it. 2020 mechanics are about the same but please be aware that the Remote Connect app will not work with this car. You would think that a car that costs this much would include something like that but, hey, Toyota. As far as the rest of the technology is concerned, the best thing about the Lane Assist and Lane Keeping is that they are easy to disable---imagine someone cutting you off at 60 miles per hour, swerving to avoid hitting them, and having a "safety" feature steer you right back into the incoming car. I just wish there was a way to turn it off permanently. All in all, I would much rather have bought a brand new 2014 Sienna instead of the 2020 Sienna. For one thing it would be cheaper, for another it would have less tech toys to break and cause trouble down the road. This will be my last Toyota. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse