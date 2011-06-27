Estimated values
1991 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,166
|$1,457
|Clean
|$531
|$1,045
|$1,310
|Average
|$408
|$803
|$1,017
|Rough
|$284
|$561
|$723
Estimated values
1991 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,146
|$1,457
|Clean
|$482
|$1,027
|$1,310
|Average
|$370
|$790
|$1,017
|Rough
|$258
|$552
|$723
Estimated values
1991 Toyota 4Runner SR5 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$575
|$1,160
|$1,457
|Clean
|$515
|$1,040
|$1,310
|Average
|$396
|$799
|$1,017
|Rough
|$276
|$558
|$723
Estimated values
1991 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,167
|$1,457
|Clean
|$534
|$1,046
|$1,310
|Average
|$410
|$804
|$1,017
|Rough
|$286
|$562
|$723